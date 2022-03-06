Bangladesh fail to grip close match against South Africa



Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana Joty (L) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty looks on during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on March 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning the toss at University Oval in Dunedin, Bangladesh elected to field first and folded Proteas divas on 207 in the penultimate ball of the final over. Marizanne Kapp was the leading South Africa scorer, who had skittle out 42 off 45 while opener Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed on 41 off 52.

Besides, Chloe Tryon got out on 39 while skipper Sune Luus hoarded 25 runs.

Fariha Trishna was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker, who scalped three for 35 while Jahanara Alam and Ritu Moni shared two wickets each. Besides, Salma Khatun and Rumnana Ahmed took one-wickets apiece.

Needing getable 208, Bangladesh whiffers failed to utilize the initial start they got form the opening pair. Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akther Supta stood 69 runs' jointly before Shamima got out on 27 off 50 while Supta stockpiled 34.

Fargana Pinkey was dismissed on eight and Murshida Khatun returned for zero. Former ODI skipper Rumana Ahmed and present captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti stood another good partnership, that had kept Tigresses in the race and the light of hope dimmed after their departure. Rumana gathered 21 and Jyoti was dismissed on 29. Beside them, 27 off 38 came from the bat of Ritu Moni.

None of the following betters could do anything as Bangladesh were bowled out for 175 runs.

Ayabonga Khaka hauled four wickets for 32 runs and was adjudged the Player of the Math. Besides, Masabata Klass picked two for 36. Shabnim Smail and Mazizanne Kapp shared one wicket apiece.









