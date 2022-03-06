Collapse in all three dept result Bangladesh's massive defeat



Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (C) embraces his teammate Darwish Rasooli after winning the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh elected to bat first and posted below-par 115 runs on the board after immense batting collapse. Both the openers once again failed to prove their worth and newbie Munim Shahriar was the first man to depart on four off 10 while Naim Sheikh and Liton Das both cut down on 13 respectively.

Bangladesh managed 33 runs only from the initial powerplay, were even pitiable in next five overs in terms of scoring rate since they managed 16 runs only from the post-powerplay quarter.

Shakib Al Hasan continued his sorry figure and played a miscued shot to throw his wicket scoring nine.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed the first T20 of the series for thumb injury, played his 100th T20i match and chipped in with 30 off 25 hitting four boundaries while Mahmudullah, the skipper swung his bat for 21 off 14 with three fours. The experienced pair assembled 43 runs together.

Mahmudullah however, achieved the benchmark of 2,000 T20i runs as the first Bangladeshi, who came to bat on Saturday from 19 short of 2,000.

After Mahmudullah and Mushi's departure, Bangladesh line up caught at straw as none of the rest batters even could reach a two digit figure. Afif Hossain got out on seven while the last recognize batter Mahedi Hasan returned for a golden duck. Shoriful Islam also scored nothing as Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman remained unbeaten scoring five and six runs correspondingly.

Afghan pacer duo Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai picked three wickets each allowing 18 and 22 runs individually while Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Challenging ordinary 116, Afghanistan reached the winning post losing two wickets keeping 14 balls at hand though they lost their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the very 2nd over. Gurbaz departed on three. But 99-run's 2nd wicket partnership between Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani by virtue of three drop catches, made the chase even easier. Ghani, played his first match in the series, missed a fifty for three runs. But Zazai wrapped up the match remaining unbeaten on 59 off 45 with three boundaries and five sixes. Darwish Rasooli put the last pin on the board with an enormous six as visitors reached on 121 for two from 17.4 overs. Rasooli was on nine off eight then.

Mahedi and Mahmudullah shared the wickets between them.

Omorzai of Afghanistan was adjudged the Player of the Match while his compatriot Farooqi named the Player of the series.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series.













