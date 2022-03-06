Video
Sunday, 6 March, 2022
Home Business

Banking Event

GIB Shariah supervisory committee holds its 9th meeting

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 9th Meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Global Islami Bank (GIB) Ltd held virtually recently. Prof. Dr. Mohammad GiasuddinTalikder, Department of Arabic, University of Chittagong and Chairman of the committee presided over the session, says a press release.
Among the members of the committee Mufti Saeed Ahmed (Vice-Chairman), Chief Mufti of Madrasa-e Furfura Sharif, Dhaka, Mufti Shahed Rahmani (Member), Muhtamim, Bashundra Islamic Research Center, Dhaka, Mufti Muhibbullahil Baquee, Pesh Imam, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Dhaka, Professor Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury (Member), Vice Principal, Chattogram College, Chattogram, Maulana Shah Wali Ullah (Member), Khatib, Subhanbagh Jame Mosque Dhaka and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdus Samad (Member Secretary), Manarat International University, Dhaka were present in the meeting. Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director, Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director and Ataus Samad, Deputy Managing Director of the bank were also present along with other Heads of the Divisions the bank.



