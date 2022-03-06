Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce

IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce

Dhaka North and Dhaka South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organised Business Development Conference at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital recently, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference virtually as Chief Guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest.
Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee and Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, A S M Rezaul Karim and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President also addressed the programme.
Muhammad Saeed Ullah, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the function while Mir Rahmat Ullah, Head of Dhaka South Zone made the opening speech. Head of branches, departmental and sub-branch in-charges under the two zones attended the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah supervisory committee holds its 9th meeting
IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce
Padma Bank inks MoU for academia-industry collaborations with Canadian University
Lanka’s apparel sector struggles with rolling power cuts
US adds 678,000 jobs in February amid pandemic recovery
VW plans 2b euro electric car plant in Germany
Hero MotoCorp launches electric bike Vida in Dubai
BD, India to finalise study on bilateral trade pact soon


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft