

IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce

Dhaka North and Dhaka South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organised Business Development Conference at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital recently, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference virtually as Chief Guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest.Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee and Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, A S M Rezaul Karim and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President also addressed the programme.Muhammad Saeed Ullah, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the function while Mir Rahmat Ullah, Head of Dhaka South Zone made the opening speech. Head of branches, departmental and sub-branch in-charges under the two zones attended the conference.