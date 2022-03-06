

Padma Bank inks MoU for academia-industry collaborations with Canadian University

The agreement was signed and exchanged by M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP and Head of Corporate Affairs and HRD and Professor S M Arifuzzaman, Head, Department of Business Administration of Canadian University of Bangladesh on behalf of their respective institutions.

Among others, Padma Bank's acting CEO and Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, SEVP and Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, CUB Professor Dr. HM Jahirul Haque, Senior Advisor to the Board of Trustees, Professor A. S. M. Sirajul Haque, Treasurer, Dr. Md. Shahrukh Adnan Khan, Professor and Head of Electrical and Electronic Engineering department, Director of Center for Research and Innovation (CRI) and IQAC, Walid Bin Kader, Head of General Education and Student Service Wing of Canadian University of Bangladesh and other high officials of the both the organizations were present during the signing ceremony.

Under the MoU of Academic-Industry Collaborations, all the corporate employees of Padma Bank Limited will get unconditional 50 pc of Tuition fee waiver facility to pursue their MBA and EMBA programs at Canadian University of Bangladesh. And the family members of all corporate employees of Padma Bank Limited will get unconditional 50 pc tuition waiver on the admission and tuition fee waiver facilities for all the programs to continue their education at Canadian University of Bangladesh. On the other hand, the students of Canadian University of Bangladesh will be privileged to enjoy the services & facilities from Padma Bank Limited. Students will be privileged to get the opportunity of internship facilities along with Industrial visit at Padma Bank so that the students can be facilitated of practical learning of banking services during their student life.





















