US adds 678,000 jobs in February amid pandemic recovery

WASHINGTON, March 5: The US economy saw a hiring surge in February, pushing the jobless rate closer to its pre-pandemic level as hard hit sectors recover from the impact of Covid-19.

American employers added 678,000 workers to their payrolls last month, driving the unemployment rate down to 3.8 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The report is good news for President Joe Biden, who has highlighted the strong economic recovery even as inflation has accelerated and undermined his approval rating.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation could see further acceleration as oil and other prices surge. "Today's report shows that my plan to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out is working," Biden said of the report.

Pointing to the success in combating the virus, Biden noted that "Since I took office, the economy has created 7.4 million jobs."

He repeated his pledge to "tackle head on the challenge" of rising prices but said the US economy "is uniquely well positioned" to deal with inflation. The surge in hiring last month far surpassed the consensus forecast, although some economists were calling for a big increase as the world's largest economy gets back on track. The Omicron variant wave in the United States has faded, leading many local authorities to lift mask restrictions. Many Americans have also started traveling more and bars and restaurants are rebounding.

"The February jobs report showed an economy moving powerfully past the pandemic," said. Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. He cited advances "in sectors beaten down by the pandemic... that show Americans getting back to normal spending patterns."

Job gains were widespread, led by the 179,000 new jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector that was hard hit by Covid-19 shutdowns and restrictions. Manufacturing and construction saw modest hiring gains, while professional services increased by 95,000, the report said. The government revised the results in the prior two months, for a combined increase of an additional 92,000 positions in December and January. -AFP













