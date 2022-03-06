Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

VW plans 2b euro electric car plant in Germany

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

FRANKFURT, March 5: German auto giant Volkswagen said on Friday it had approved a 2 billion euro investment in a new electric car plant, as it seeks to overhaul its business in the face of stiff competition from US rival Tesla.
Construction on the new German factory next to the group's historic home in Wolfsburg will begin "as early as spring 2023" for a production start in 2026, VW said in a statement.
The new site will be dedicated to the production of mass-market "Trinity" vehicles, the centre point of Volkswagen's new all-electric fleet.
The decision was an "important milestone" for the company, the head of the VW brand Ralf Brandstaetter said in a statement, as it plans its move away from traditional combustion engines.
The Volkswagen group -- whose 12 brands include Audi, Porsche and Skoda -- is pumping 35 billion euros into the shift to electric vehicles and aims to become the world's largest electric carmaker by 2025.
The announcement of the $2.2 billion investment came on the same day as Volkswagen's rival, electric car pioneer Tesla got the green light from local officials to start production at a new plant near Berlin, Tesla's first "gigafactory" in Europe.
With Tesla's ambitions parked on its front lawn, Volkswagen is hoping to match its US rival with the new purpose-built factory by producing new electric vehicles in the space of 10 hours.
Currently, an electric Volkswagen takes around 30 hours to be built at the group's plant in Zwickau in eastern Germany, group CEO Herbert Diess told employees in November.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah supervisory committee holds its 9th meeting
IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce
Padma Bank inks MoU for academia-industry collaborations with Canadian University
Lanka’s apparel sector struggles with rolling power cuts
US adds 678,000 jobs in February amid pandemic recovery
VW plans 2b euro electric car plant in Germany
Hero MotoCorp launches electric bike Vida in Dubai
BD, India to finalise study on bilateral trade pact soon


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft