Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:06 AM
Hero MotoCorp launches electric bike Vida in Dubai

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

In keeping with the relentless pursuit towards its vision - Be the Future of Mobility - Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled Vida, Powered by Hero, a brand-new identity for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV).
Introducing Vida, Powered by Hero at a one-of-its-kind Carbon Neutral event at the exclusive Clarence Island in Dubai on Thursday evening,  Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund, says a press release.
The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet. With a focus on sustainability, and the vision of a flourishing, meaningful world for future generations, Dr. Munjal highlighted focused action-points for bringing his vision to life at the event.
As a central pillar of the future-ready strategy, Dr. Munjal unveiled the new brand to lead the mobility transformation across the world. Vida, Powered by Hero will be the brand under which Hero MotoCorp's initiatives for emerging mobility solutions will be introduced, the first of which will be an electric vehicle that will be officially unveiled on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.
The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp's 'Green' manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022.
The one-of-a-kind event was attended by global thought leaders, senior government representatives and the diplomatic corps in the UAE, policy makers and various stake holders of Hero MotoCorp, including the Board of Directors, senior employees from around the world, dealers, global distributors, supply chain partners and other associates.


