Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton photography contest winners get Tk 1.75 lakh

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

The winners of 'Walton Mobile SDG Photography Contest' pose with senior officials of Walton.

The winners of 'Walton Mobile SDG Photography Contest' pose with senior officials of Walton.

The top three winners of the 'Walton Mobile SDG Photography Contest' have been awarded Tk 1.75 lakh. The photography contest powered by Better Bangladesh Tomorrow, a promoter of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), was organized by the mobile department of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited.
On Wednesday (March 2, 2022) authorities awarded the winners at a function held at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka. Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Walton Mobile SM Rezwan Alam handed over the prize money and certificates to winners. The top three winners received Tk. 100,000; 50,000 and 25,000 respectively, says a press release.
The three winners are Atiqur Rahman from Chattogram, Reeshan Ahmed from Khulna and Jahid Apu from Narayanganj while the titles of their award-winning photos are Bonossrir Binash (Destruction of forest), Let the Earth Breath and Firebolt respectively.
Walton Mobile's Chief Sales Officer Mohammad Hanif, Head of Business Intelligence Reza Hasan, Creative and Communications In-charge Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Brand Development In-charge Mahbub-ul-Hasan (Milton) and Marketing Co-Ordinator Washik Jahan Ishan were presents at that time.
Over 4,000 contestants participated in the contest and of them 60 photos were selected initially while three of them finally emerged as winners. Renowned photographer Prito Reza was the chief judge of the competition while Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Firoj Alam supervised the event.
SM Rezwan Alam said: The event was organized with the context of achieving SDGs in Bangladesh. Making people aware of SDGs and to develop photographic creativity among them are the main purposes of this event. We would continue this type of creative activity in future as we got huge response.
Expressing his reaction over the contest, top winner Atiqur Rahman said: We have witnessed so many excellent photos in this photography contest from many talented photographers across the country. I am very happy that my photo has got the first prize. I thank Walton Mobile authorities for organizing such a diverse competition selecting SDGs as its theme.
Mentionable, Bangladeshi electronics and tech giant Walton is committed to ensure a conducive and suitable environment for the next generations. Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Goalm Murshed has taken various measures in this regard. Under his leadership, Walton is working towards achieving the SDGs through 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative. Walton Mobile's SDG Photography contest was organized as a part of that initiative.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah supervisory committee holds its 9th meeting
IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce
Padma Bank inks MoU for academia-industry collaborations with Canadian University
Lanka’s apparel sector struggles with rolling power cuts
US adds 678,000 jobs in February amid pandemic recovery
VW plans 2b euro electric car plant in Germany
Hero MotoCorp launches electric bike Vida in Dubai
BD, India to finalise study on bilateral trade pact soon


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft