Walton photography contest winners get Tk 1.75 lakh



The winners of 'Walton Mobile SDG Photography Contest' pose with senior officials of Walton.

On Wednesday (March 2, 2022) authorities awarded the winners at a function held at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka. Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Walton Mobile SM Rezwan Alam handed over the prize money and certificates to winners. The top three winners received Tk. 100,000; 50,000 and 25,000 respectively, says a press release.

The three winners are Atiqur Rahman from Chattogram, Reeshan Ahmed from Khulna and Jahid Apu from Narayanganj while the titles of their award-winning photos are Bonossrir Binash (Destruction of forest), Let the Earth Breath and Firebolt respectively.

Walton Mobile's Chief Sales Officer Mohammad Hanif, Head of Business Intelligence Reza Hasan, Creative and Communications In-charge Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Brand Development In-charge Mahbub-ul-Hasan (Milton) and Marketing Co-Ordinator Washik Jahan Ishan were presents at that time.

Over 4,000 contestants participated in the contest and of them 60 photos were selected initially while three of them finally emerged as winners. Renowned photographer Prito Reza was the chief judge of the competition while Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Firoj Alam supervised the event.

SM Rezwan Alam said: The event was organized with the context of achieving SDGs in Bangladesh. Making people aware of SDGs and to develop photographic creativity among them are the main purposes of this event. We would continue this type of creative activity in future as we got huge response.

Expressing his reaction over the contest, top winner Atiqur Rahman said: We have witnessed so many excellent photos in this photography contest from many talented photographers across the country. I am very happy that my photo has got the first prize. I thank Walton Mobile authorities for organizing such a diverse competition selecting SDGs as its theme.

Mentionable, Bangladeshi electronics and tech giant Walton is committed to ensure a conducive and suitable environment for the next generations. Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Goalm Murshed has taken various measures in this regard. Under his leadership, Walton is working towards achieving the SDGs through 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative. Walton Mobile's SDG Photography contest was organized as a part of that initiative.















