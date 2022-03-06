StanChart first bank to donate oxygen plant to Ctg hospital



Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam, flanked by other guests and organisers, inaugurate a medical oxygen plant Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital on Thursday.

Under this partnership, StandChart has donated a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) 436 liters/minute Medical Oxygen generation plant, enabling the hospital to become self-sufficient with dedicated oxygen supply, says a press release.

This is the first medical oxygen plant donated by a bank in Bangladesh. Previously, the bank had announced plans to donate medical oxygen donation plants to three charitable hospitals, including Maa-Shishu O General Hospital. The total installed capacity of these plants will exceed 1700 liters/minute.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer and Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Prof. M.A. Taher Khan, President, Executive Committee, Chattogram Maa, Shishu O General Hospital (CMOSH), Professor Dr. Wazir Ahmed, Director Institute of Child Health, CMOSH, among others, were present at the inauguration ceremony held at the hospital's premises on Thursday last.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "We are thankful to Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital for partnering with us on this mission. We look forward to extending our support to more COVID impacted people of Bangladesh through diverse initiatives in the areas of health, education, employability and entrepreneurship."

Prof. M.A. Taher Khan said: "We would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Standard Charted Bank forcoming forward and donating an Oxygen Generation Plant for our COVID-19 Unit, which will help us in a greatly to maintain a continuous supply of Oxygen to COVID-19 affected patients, without any interruption. We respect and acknowledge this great gesture by Standard Chartered for the cause of humanity."

The Bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the COVID-19 challenge saw the bank secure 30 major international awards in the past year. To meet the immediate COVID-19 challenges faced by our communities, Standard Chartered has been working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to the communities hit hard by the pandemic and supporting frontline health services.

To enable longer-term recovery through skills development and workforce reintegration, the Bank is working with economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, Standard Chartered Bank continued regular community engagement initiatives in the areas of education, health and environment, among others.



















