Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:05 AM
Home Business

OPPO wins GLOMO Awards 22 in Barcelona

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

This week, OPPO was presented with the Disruptive Device Innovation Award at the 2022 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC22 Barcelona.
The Award, which recognises OPPO for its Hinge & Display Integration on Find N, was announced during a virtual ceremony co-hosted by Sasha Twining and Justin Springham from Mobile World Live and streamed to audiences around the globe via LinkedIn, says a press release.
The GLOMO Awards, chaired by Shaun Collins, Executive Chairman of CCS Insight, are adjudicated by over 200 independent industry experts, analysts, journalists, academics, mobile operator representatives, and CTOs; and are widely recognised as the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry.
The Disruptive Device Innovation category recognizes new technology products that make use of innovation in hardware and software to enhance performance and improve user experience. In winning the award, OPPO's Find N was recognized for its distinct, self-developed hinge mechanism as well as its unique external design.
Released at the end of 2021, Find N is OPPO's first flagship foldable smartphone. With its ergonomic design, Find N offers convenient use with a single hand, or a highly immersive, large screen experience when unfolded. To address problems associated with screen creases typically found on other foldable smartphones, OPPO introduced its own Flexion Hinge design to the device.












