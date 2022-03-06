Video
Foodpanda, Creative IT signs corporate deal

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Foodpanda, Creative IT signs corporate deal

Foodpanda, Creative IT signs corporate deal

Bangladesh's leading tech education institution Creative IT Institute, and online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
As part of the foodpanda for business deal, students, staff members and alumni of Creative IT Institute will receive special discounts while ordering on foodpanda, says a press release.
Syed Fayad Munaim, Head of Corporate Sales and Habib-ur-Rahman, Senior Corporate Sales Executive of foodpanda Bangladesh, and Ashraf insan evan Head of Brand & Marketing of Creative IT, and Md. Akram Hossain, Head of operation of Creative IT represented their respective organizations in the signing event.
Creative IT Institute has been playing a significant role in implementing the Digital Bangladesh Vision since its inception. foodpanda is Asia's leading online food & grocery delivery platform operating in Bangladesh since 2013. foodpanda has launched its B2B platform, 'foodpanda for business' that offers convenient ordering with exclusive discounts, option for setting allowances, a streamlined billing process and so on to corporate clients.


