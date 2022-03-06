|
Foodpanda, Creative IT signs corporate deal
|
Bangladesh's leading tech education institution Creative IT Institute, and online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
As part of the foodpanda for business deal, students, staff members and alumni of Creative IT Institute will receive special discounts while ordering on foodpanda, says a press release.
Syed Fayad Munaim, Head of Corporate Sales and Habib-ur-Rahman, Senior Corporate Sales Executive of foodpanda Bangladesh, and Ashraf insan evan Head of Brand & Marketing of Creative IT, and Md. Akram Hossain, Head of operation of Creative IT represented their respective organizations in the signing event.
Creative IT Institute has been playing a significant role in implementing the Digital Bangladesh Vision since its inception. foodpanda is Asia's leading online food & grocery delivery platform operating in Bangladesh since 2013. foodpanda has launched its B2B platform, 'foodpanda for business' that offers convenient ordering with exclusive discounts, option for setting allowances, a streamlined billing process and so on to corporate clients.