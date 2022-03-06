TARA credit card cuts interest rates on Women’s Day

BRAC Bank's Women Banking TARA has introduced a host of lucrative offers on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

TARA credit card customers will enjoy 16% interest rate instead of 20% from March 8, 2022. The new credit card customers will enjoy 100% waiver on first year annual fee for the premium segment card issued during the month of March 2022, says a press release.

TARA cardholders can avail up to 55% discount in partner outlets of lifestyle, restaurant, health and beauty throughout March 2022. They will enjoy 100% discount on subscription fee of Chorki during March 7-9. At Chef's Table outlets, the customers will enjoy 8% discount. TARA cardholders will get 1,000 bonus reward points on spending at top merchants from March 9 to 31. All TARA cardholders will get eight times reward point on 8th March.

As part of celebration of International Women's Day, BRAC Bank will run #BreaktheBias campaign in TARA Facebook Page from March 3 to 10 with chance of winning exciting prizes.

In its continued pursuit for capacity building of the women entrepreneurs, TARA will arrange exclusive discount on training enrollment fees at Ujjwala and Persona Academy. TARA is also going to organize a workshop with women F-commerce business owners on March 11.













