Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TARA credit card cuts interest rates on Women’s Day

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

BRAC Bank's Women Banking TARA has introduced a host of lucrative offers on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.
TARA credit card customers will enjoy 16% interest rate instead of 20% from March 8, 2022. The new credit card customers will enjoy 100% waiver on first year annual fee for the premium segment card issued during the month of March 2022, says a press release.
TARA cardholders can avail up to 55% discount in partner outlets of lifestyle, restaurant, health and beauty throughout March 2022. They will enjoy 100% discount on subscription fee of Chorki during March 7-9. At Chef's Table outlets, the customers will enjoy 8% discount. TARA cardholders will get 1,000 bonus reward points on spending at top merchants from March 9 to 31. All TARA cardholders will get eight times reward point on 8th March.
As part of celebration of International Women's Day, BRAC Bank will run #BreaktheBias campaign in TARA Facebook Page from March 3 to 10 with chance of winning exciting prizes.
In its continued pursuit for capacity building of the women entrepreneurs, TARA will arrange exclusive discount on training enrollment fees at Ujjwala and Persona Academy. TARA is also going to organize a workshop with women F-commerce business owners on March 11.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah supervisory committee holds its 9th meeting
IBBL Dhaka North, South hold business confce
Padma Bank inks MoU for academia-industry collaborations with Canadian University
Lanka’s apparel sector struggles with rolling power cuts
US adds 678,000 jobs in February amid pandemic recovery
VW plans 2b euro electric car plant in Germany
Hero MotoCorp launches electric bike Vida in Dubai
BD, India to finalise study on bilateral trade pact soon


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft