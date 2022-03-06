

‘Digital links for students essential to boost education’

"Revolution of the education in the country is imminent...So ensuring digital connectivity and digital devices is essential for students," he said.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual workshop onestablishing digital connectivity in all educational institutions of Bangladesh organized by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Saturday, a press release said.

With BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder in the chair, the workshop was addressed, among others, by Policy Advisor of a2i (Access to Information) Anir Chowdhury.

Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez delivered the key note speech on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of the digital activities, Jabbar said the government has been implementing the 'Digital Bangladesh' programme since 2009 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the people already realized the need of digitization even during the COVID-19 period. "We really need to introduce the digital education system," he continued. -BSS







Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar laid emphasis on ensuring digital connectivity and digital devices for students in education system of the country."Revolution of the education in the country is imminent...So ensuring digital connectivity and digital devices is essential for students," he said.The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual workshop onestablishing digital connectivity in all educational institutions of Bangladesh organized by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Saturday, a press release said.With BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder in the chair, the workshop was addressed, among others, by Policy Advisor of a2i (Access to Information) Anir Chowdhury.Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez delivered the key note speech on the occasion.Highlighting the importance of the digital activities, Jabbar said the government has been implementing the 'Digital Bangladesh' programme since 2009 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said the people already realized the need of digitization even during the COVID-19 period. "We really need to introduce the digital education system," he continued. -BSS