Livestock Deptt, USDA to facilitate int'l trade on animals

The Department of Livestock Services signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Department of Agriculture funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, outlining a collaborative effort to streamline processes, share trade information about opportunities, and requirements for export markets to improve Bangladesh's international status for trading Livestock products, says a press release.

The activities further aim to enhance the ability to use scientific methods to ensure food safety and manage risk during the importation of goods, as well as expanding the types, volume, and value of exports as well as reducing import time for this important, export-earning industry.

Dr. Monjur Mohammad Shahjada, Director General, Department of Livestock Services, and Michael J Parr, Country Director Land O'Lakes Venture37 and Project Director, Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held at the Department of Livestock Services in Dhaka on Thursday.

Parr, representing the USDA trade facilitation program in Bangladesh, expressed his hope that the collaborative and coordinated efforts in the implementation of activities included under this MoU will facilitate cross-border trade in livestock goods. The joint effort will expand opportunities for the livestock industry and contribute to the economic growth of Bangladesh.

Dr. Shahjada thanked the USDA for responding to the Government of Bangladesh's request to assist government agencies and the private sector in addressing challenges to trade facilitation. He stated that the interconnected measures undertaken by the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding will facilitate the expansion of trade of livestock and animal products in Bangladesh.

Department of Livestock Services (DLS) is responsible for animal disease control and for regulating livestock production, and domestic and international trade of livestock, animal products, and veterinary and animal feed. The department also inspects import and export consignments, samples, and test products, and manages quarantine stations to provide certifications and licenses necessary for export and import.

Bangladesh Trade Facilitation project is a USDA-funded, demand-driven technical assistance project which is partnering with the Government of Bangladesh in implementing the Category-C measures of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement, which covers the trade of agricultural products, including Animal and Animal Products.

The project aims to expand regional and international trade in agricultural goods by addressing systemic constraints to agricultural trade; simplifying and automating trade procedures; harmonizing processes; improving the capacity of government agencies, laboratories; and developing the cold chain system by fostering private and public investment in cold storage facilities and temperature-controlled logistics.













