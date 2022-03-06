

Produce high end textiles to meet global demand: FBCCI chief

He made the call at the first meeting of the standing committee on RMG, knitwear and sweaters etc. at the FBCCI office on Saturday. The President said most entrepreneurs are interested in investing in cotton-based garment and spinning sector at a time demand for man-made fiber clothing is increasing in the world market, and the price is also higher.

Jasim urged the entrepreneurs in the readymade garments and textile sectors to invest in the man-made fiber sector. At that time, he said, exporters are gradually losing the advantage of cheap power, energy and labor.

Moreover, the prices of raw materials are constantly rising. Therefore, in order to continue to growth the industry, exporters must now focus on exporting high value garments. The FBCCI President also called upon the entrepreneurs to brand Bangladesh in a new way.

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, Jasim said a safety council has been set up at the FBCCI to ensure the safety of non-export-oriented factories. The Safety Council is working with BIDA to secure all the industries in the country.

Faruque Hassan, chairman of the committee and president of BGMEA, said a study is going on to explore the new items which the producers might be good at, and also to identify the new opportunities to expand their investments.

At the same time, he said, exporters are often reducing the prices of their products by competing with each other. The BGMEA president called for an end to the self defeating competition.

Meanwhile, BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem proposed to form different sub-committees on the banking and financial sector, power and energy, finance ministry and labor ministry to solve problems of the garment industry.

The members of the committee present at the meeting said that harassment of the Customs and Bond Commissionerate is now the biggest problem. Businessmen are also facing hurdles in importing various raw materials due to HS code complications. Entrepreneurs also think that the law needs to be amended for wastage recycling.

At the meeting, FBCCI Director and Director-in-Charge of the Standing Committee on Land Ports, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, said his committee would do its utmost to help resolve any issues regarding land port.

Also present at the meeting were FBCCI Director Harun Or Rashid, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Standing Committee Co-Chairman Abdullah-al-Mahmud Mahin, Enthekhabul Hamid Apu, Shams Mahmud, Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Anjan Shekhar Das, Humayun Kabir Selim and other members.











