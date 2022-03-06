Realtors demand slashing of duty on building materials

Realtors and construction related backward linkage businesses have proposed the government should reduce duty on import of raw materials to lower the prices of construction material in local market.

At a pre-budget discussion with National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the capital, they also sought several other fiscal measures in the national budget in the forthcoming fiscal year 2022-2023 to overcome the Covid-19 fallout on trade and business.

They said that the sector play significant rule in revenue mobilisation and employment generation but due to global price hike of raw materials, production costs have increased to increase the cost of infrastructure development.

They hoped duty reduction on import of raw materials might play a vital role in lowering the cost of the country's infrastructure development.

The businesses have also demanded the government should reduce the corporate tax so that they can overcome the Covid-induced economic shock within a short period of time and called for extending the direct tax net.

They also urged relaxation of customs regulations and introduce the latest technology in the ports to minimise the demurrage cost of raw materials.

Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) leaders demanded that the NBR should continue allowing investment of undisclosed money in housing sector without any question for next 10 years to check money laundering.

They requested a cut in the registration fees to 7 per cent from existing 10 per cent and suggested a minimum tax rate on second-hand assets transfer. They also requested reducing gain tax from existing 15 per cent to four per cent and suggested at the same time for reducing income tax for housing entrepreneurs.

Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers' Association (BSMA) leaders proposed a reduction in import duties on scrap, graphite powder, bars and rods and others raw materials, saying prices of such materials increased in international market.

They also requested a cut in corporate tax rate to 25 per cent from the existing 30 per cent and demanded withdrawal of VAT on retail businesses.

Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) leaders demanded reducing advance income tax on import of clinker, limestone, slag, fly ash and gypsum to 0.50 per cent from existing 2-5 per cent.

They also demanded reduction of sales tax to 0.05 per cent to lower the dual tax burden on the businesses and also requested ensuring the advance income tax adjustment and refund facilities for them.

Steel building manufacturers said that customs duty on import of raw materials was higher than the finished products and demanded reducing the customs duty from the existing 30 per cent to 5 per cent on raw materials of the pre-fabric steel building to protect the industry.

Local iron and steel importers demanded reducing tariff rate from existing 25 per cent to10 per cent and also withdrawal of existing 10 per cent regulatory duty.

Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry (BACI) leaders said that the tax burden on the sector was over 70 per cent though the existing corporate tax rate on the sector was set at 32 per cent.

Brick manufacturers demanded VAT exemption and also sought permission to pay VAT in four instalments to ensure the VAT compliance for the businesses.

Tiles dealers and importers demanded cutting the supplementary duty to 20 per cent from the existing 60 per cent. They suggested ensuring the installation of the electronic fiscal device system at all retail tiles businesses to collect VAT.



















