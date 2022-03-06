Video
Letter To the Editor

Counter counterfeit medicine

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Dear Sir
Medicine is an indispensable part of our life. But, regrettably, in our country, pharmacies abound with counterfeit, expired drugs. People catching slight cold, sneezing, runny nose, cough, and fever take medicine indiscriminately to relieve from thesewith fear of coronavirus. Without advice of doctors, they arebuyingmedicine from the nearby pharmacy without knowingwhether this is counterfeit, adulterate, and deleterious for health. This opportunity goes to some devious trades. Firstly, low-level and counterfeit medicine is so detrimental to health. Secondly, those who are taking medicine, are harmed financially.  

Those who produce counterfeit medicine commit a crime. It is a matter of grief that, though illicit, counterfeit medicine flooded the country, there is no  authority to notice this.  The medicine administration is negligent and incautious in this issue. Penalty and due punishment should be imposed and authority should start operation everywhere so that anyone won't fancy making counterfeit medicine. In other Developing counties no one can sell and supply medicine. The health ministry should be more conscious and take steps for erasing counterfeit medicine.  

Rezaul korim
Jagannath university



