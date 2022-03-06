Making ‘Golden Bangladesh’



On 16 June 2010, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina announced in the National Assembly of Bangladesh the discovery of the genome sequence of jute. Scientist Dr. Maksudul Alam discovered the sequence.



The genome was discovered by Dhaka University, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute and Datasoft Systems Bangladesh Ltd. with the funding of the Government of Bangladesh. It was assisted by the University of Hawaii in the United States and the University of Science in Malaysia.

Apart from Bangladesh, jute is cultivated in India, Nepal, Myanmar, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brazil and a few other countries. From a commercial point of view, Bangladesh was once considered as a privileged country and about 80% jute of the world market was exported from this country up to 1947-48.



But this situation changed by 1975-76 and at present only 25% of the world demand goes out of Bangladesh. The main reason for this decline is the fierce competition with some other countries of the world and with it the emergence of artificial fibers in the world market.



Paddy and wheat are the two main food grains of Bangladesh. But planting paddy and wheat on the same land year after year creates long lasting environmental problems. In this condition, when jute is cultivated in the crop cycle, the 10-12 inch long roots of jute break the hard soil layer and take food from the lower layer.



It is also known that 60% of the food eaten by jute plants is returned to the soil by shaking the leaves while standing in the field. Therefore, in order to sustain the cultivation of paddy, wheat and other crops, jute cultivation must be done at the crop level.



Bangladesh's jute and textile industry has a worldwide reputation since ancient times. The textile and jute industries have been playing an important role in the economic activities of the country. 84% of the country's export earnings and about 12% of GDP comes from the textile and jute sectors. The contribution of these two sectors in poverty alleviation and job creation is undeniable.



The first self-contained jute laboratory, the Indian Jute Research Institute, was established in Dhaka in 1938, and at the same time a technical laboratory was set up at Calcutta. The provincial government set up the Jute Regulation Directorate in 1940 to control jute cultivation. This department was also responsible for jute cultivation, production and determination of cultivation area as well as identification of farmers for jute cultivation.



In 1949, the Government of Pakistan set up a Jute Board to oversee the jute business. The Central Jute Committee was formed in Dhaka on the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture in 1951 and a Jute Research Institute was established in Tejgaon in 1957. At present this laboratory located at Manik Mia Avenue in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka is known as Bangladesh Jute Research Institute.



In 1973, a separate Jute Department was formed under the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Bangladesh. Later in 1976, this department became a full-fledged ministry. At present the head office of the International Jute Organization is located in Dhaka. The current name of the organization is International Jute Study Group.



Commercially important jute fiber is mainly produced from two species, white and tosha jute. The origin of white and tosha jute is Indo-Burma and Mediterranean Africa, including southern China, respectively.



As the climate required for jute cultivation exists in the summer season of Bangladesh, it is cultivated at that time. High temperature, adequate rainfall, clear sky helps in rapid growth of jute. Jute cultivation is labor intensive and in most cases farmers are marginal, poor farmers. Land preparation is very important for successful cultivation. In Bangladesh, farmers do not usually use any chemical fertilizer in jute cultivation.



Although jute is grown in almost all the districts of Bangladesh, Faridpur, Tangail, Jessore, Dhaka, Sirajganj, Bogra and Jamalpur are the main jute growing areas. Bangladesh Jute Research Institute has so far developed 27 high yielding and high quality jute varieties.



Jute is marketed in three stages. In the first stage it is exported to small markets, in the second stage to large markets and in the third stage to domestic jute mills and to foreign markets. Jute is exported from the hands of farmers through a marketing system.



Jute is an eco-friendly fiber. Jute is important in making sacks. The main feature of jute fiber is that it can be used in combination with many other fibers. Significant uses of jute in conventional weaving industry include yarn, rolled yarn, sack, carpet backing etc. Curtains, cushion covers, carpets, etc. are made from jute. It is mixed with wool to make warm clothes. Jute is widely used for packing of agricultural products and other commodities.



Before being used as a commercial product, jute was used in various parts of the world as a household and farm material, including ropes, handmade fabrics, stitches and furnishings.



Among the jute products in Bengal in the Middle Ages, information was found about the widespread use of gunny bags and jute made sarees. Gunny bags have been exported abroad since the eighteenth century. Jute leaves and roots are used by the locals as herbs and vegetables. Commercial use of jute as an alternative to flax began in Western Europe, especially in Dundee.



Jute stick is another important attraction of jute cultivation. Twice as much jute stick as jute fiber is produced. The use of sticks as fence, tent and fuel is most important. The versatile uses of jute fiber include cosmetics, medicines, dyes etc. Jute stick is used as fuel.



Jute stick is also used to make particle board, paper pulp and paper as an alternative to bamboo and wood. In many parts of Bangladesh, young jute leaves are cooked and eaten as a vegetable. Recently, scientist Dr. Mubarak Ahmed Khan discovered the method of making jute polymer from jute that is known as "Sonali Bag".



Md. Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University









