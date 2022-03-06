Bring back the golden heritage of jute in Bangladesh



S Ahmed Mazumder



After achieving independence under the valiant leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971, his government in the independent and sovereign Bangladesh nationalized 77 jute mills which accommodated thousands of farmers, workers, officers and employees. Bangladesh used to fulfill the needs of jute and jute products of 75% of the countries of the world at that time and earned huge foreign currency. It was the leading industry of the country then. But after brutal killing of Bangabandhu, the anti-national conspirators started killing the industry by incorporating corruption, which led towards creation of stronger jute industries in neighboring India. Hence, while number of jute mills was increasing in India, we focused on closing the jute mills and acquiring the land of the mills for other purpose.



Factors like importing low quality jute seeds from India, poor market management, improper activities of Jute Research Institute, constant financial loss of the farmers etc. drove jute and jute industries to a downward trend in Bangladesh. Military and non-military government, after 1975, contributed to the quick decay of the industry in the name of privatization while huge land assets of the jute industries turned into residential or commercial plots. This actually made a group rich while few loan-defaulter mills kept crawling with no real contribution to the industry's development. In this process, the government-owned jute mills under BJMC lost their strength. The number of active jute mills came down to 35 from 77 during that time.



Daughter of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, came into power after 21 years of her family's brutal killing. She took initiatives to make those 35 jute mills fully operational. Her government allocated more than 15,000 million taka to pay the dues of the workers, purchase jute from farmers and enhance operations of these jute mills.



But when the BNP-Jamaat government came in power in 2001, they quickly closed down 14 jute mills including the largest jute mill of Asia, Adamjee Jute Mill, with the help of World Bank and left the rest 21 just mills in a half-dead situation. The government give into the cruel condition of World Bank that, they will provide loans to close the mills and not to start. Later the caretaker government leased 7 jute mills to put the last nail to the coffin of the once glorious industry of Bangladesh.



When Sheikh Hasina regained power after 38 years of independence, we became optimistic with jute and jute industries again. Her government pardoned the huge bank loans of BJMC, allocated millions of taka to pay the dues of the workers incurred during the BNP-Jamaat government, handed over the leased mills to BJMC and assisted in storing enough jute for one year's production to start revitalizing the industry so that it can be effective again in earning foreign currency.



The efforts of the Sheikh Hasina's government not only created over 15,000 jobs in the jute sector but also increased the production of jute products to 800 ton from previously 150 ton. But due to poor BJMC's poor market management, Bangladesh is far behind from India in the world market of jute products. Though BJMC is capable to fulfill 30% of total needs and is leader in the jute industries of Bangladesh, more than 300 private jute mills and more than 500 jute products exporting institutions are facing barriers to market their 100% products. These private jute mills are marketing their products without any synchronization from their own position. While some of them are delivering the products even after taking advance, few are creating good market for themselves and few are getting bashed with losses. Synchronization of this situation is very important to protect the overall market.



Additionally, banks have strong role to play in bringing in foreign currency from the business of jute products. But banks are not very cooperative to the industry especially due to their lack of interest in opening LC and in taking on-time specific steps to boost the business. Many mill owners and exporters face huge losses due to the non-cooperation of the banks and the country is losing millions in foreign currency. Moreover, unsynchronized taxes imposed by the government, high interest rates, service charges, difficulties with subsidies and no incentive for the exporters are making it impossible for the small and medium enterprises to survive in the global market. But these exporters can turn into one of the major drivers of the nation's economy and that requires immediate sector-based synchronized steps of the government.



During 2014-2016, BJMC and the Jute and Textile ministry replaced MoU with China Texmatech Co. Ltd. by MoU with China Textile Industrial Corporation for Foreign Economic and Technical Corporation or CTEXIC. Moreover, after BMRE program agreement, the exporters opted to increase production using modern technology along with the new law of mandatory use of jute-made cover for products. This created huge possibilities for the jute industries.



But those possibilities were shattered as BJMC contributed only 5% contribution 20 months ago and portrayed 10 thousand crore taka as loss, which was actually cost of corruption. They have again opted for leasing 25 largest jute mills. They are actually working against the government while being a part of the government as they have destroyed the possibility of the jute industries to play a vital role in achieving SDG goals for Bangladesh.



Awami League, being favorable to farmers and workers, has always fought against closing of the jute mills. But a corrupt group is constantly working to make the jute industry unfavorable in the eyes of PM Sheikh Hasina. It is really hurting the millions of stakeholders of the industry and during a short span 34% export of jute products dropped.



In this situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina needs to play strong role in modernization and reactivation of the closed and running jute mills. If that can be done, not only thousands of farmers-workers-exporters will be benefitted but also jute and jute industries will play a vital role in achieving SDG goals and all other economic goals of Bangladesh.



To restore jute and jute industries, India allocated 95 thousand crore rupee during 1990-95 with a long term plan and they are enjoying the benefits now. As we need not import any raw materials for the jute industries, it is a 100% export-oriented industry. We also need such long term plans to revitalize this industry, which will definitely help our economy.



To bring back the golden heritage of the 'golden fiber', we need strategies and plans favorable to jute industries and jute producers. Promotion of environment-friendly measures as well as multipurpose use of jute can create new doors for this industry. Bangladesh can lead the world in this industry with planned effort and no corruption. We are really hopeful that the government will soon start working with that purpose.

The writer is an analyst, columnist and Senior Vice Chairman, BJGEA











