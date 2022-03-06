

Jute industry seeks investment



However, it is a matter of hope that, nearly 20 months after shutdown, the state-owned jute mills have been given a new lease of life in order to start operating. Therefore, Bangladesh Jute Mills came into operation on a limited scale on 26 February. Thanks to a joint initiative of Jute Alliance's two major shareholders--Bay Group and TK Group. Three other companies of the Jute Alliance include Hong Kong-based Bestla Limited, Taiwan Shoe Materials and BN Trading. According to news report, the Jute Alliance will primarily invest Tk300 crore in the mill and will increase investment step by step.



Truly, Bangladesh government had no other option but shut down the jute mills across the country in July 2020--because of heavy losses and excessive production costs. Thousands of staffs lost their jobs and the industry experienced a stalemate during the shutdown period.



Now, it is predicted that the resumption and injection of cash in the jute industry will positively impact the industry, which in turn will grow potential of jute goods exports to the United States, the Middle East and other countries. There is growing demand of food grade jute bags worldwide, especially in the developed world--due to increased awareness among people against plastic products, which is a result of environment movement. Especially, the western world does not want to receive any food products if not packaged with food grade jute bags. Food grade jute bags are manufactured from the yarn processed with soybean or palm or vegetable oils instead of kerosene or mineral oil, and these are also called vegetable oil treated jute bags.



However, despite some time demanding government policies, there are several setbacks. One of the major setbacks is the condition of machines--the age-old machineries are not fully capable for full swing production. Therefore, upgrading and replacing the old machines with modern machines is a must--which demand huge investment. Moreover, there is no alternative to diversifying products. The jute mills in the country will also have to manufacture different diversified products, following the demand.



In order to revitalize the jute industry of Bangladesh, the government decided to lease out 17 of the 25 state-run jute mills to the private sector, In April 2021. The mills were leased out for 5 to 20 years. In addition to that, there is option to extend this lease period based on discussion at a later time. Consequently, the BJMC floated an international tender so that local, foreign and partnership firms could participate in the bidding process. In response, 24 firms, including two Indian and one British, submitted 59 proposals against 14 mills.