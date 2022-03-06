Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bagerhat gang-rape

35-yr-old history-sheeter held, second arrest in 2 days

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

BAGERHAT, Mar 5: A 35-year-old man has been apprehended in connection with the recent gang-rape of a housewife in Bagerhat, the second arrest in the case.
The arrestee has been identified as Enamul Hawladar, son of Mansur Ali, a resident of Morelganj upazila. A history-sheeter, Enamul was arrested on Friday, police said on Saturday.
"On Thursday, Rab-6 nabbed the prime accused in the case-Riaz Shikdar, 38, son of Abdul Majid Shikdar-from the Bagmara area of Kachua upazila," said Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Morelganj Police Station.
"Efforts are on to arrest the other accused in the case," he added.
Al-Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam, company commander of Rab-6, said, "We started a shadow investigation after a rape case was filed at the Morrelganj police station on Wednesday against Riaz and 10 others."
Meanwhile, Bagerhat chief judicial magistrate recorded the statement of the woman in this case, said OC Iqbal Bahar.
In late hours of Tuesday, the 10 accused-all burglars-broke into the family's house and raped the woman before decamping with cash and gold jewellery.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
35-yr-old history-sheeter held, second arrest in 2 days
One killed in city road mishap
Dhaka is world’s most polluted city
‘Right to treatment for all kidney patients must be ensured’
Bangladesh 50 at British Museum: An event to remember
Illegal arms factory unearthed in Cox’s Bazar
Suddhananda is a real example of communal harmony: Hasan
Drug addict held for killing father in Sylhet


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft