35-yr-old history-sheeter held, second arrest in 2 days

BAGERHAT, Mar 5: A 35-year-old man has been apprehended in connection with the recent gang-rape of a housewife in Bagerhat, the second arrest in the case.

The arrestee has been identified as Enamul Hawladar, son of Mansur Ali, a resident of Morelganj upazila. A history-sheeter, Enamul was arrested on Friday, police said on Saturday.

"On Thursday, Rab-6 nabbed the prime accused in the case-Riaz Shikdar, 38, son of Abdul Majid Shikdar-from the Bagmara area of Kachua upazila," said Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Morelganj Police Station.

"Efforts are on to arrest the other accused in the case," he added.

Al-Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam, company commander of Rab-6, said, "We started a shadow investigation after a rape case was filed at the Morrelganj police station on Wednesday against Riaz and 10 others."

Meanwhile, Bagerhat chief judicial magistrate recorded the statement of the woman in this case, said OC Iqbal Bahar.

In late hours of Tuesday, the 10 accused-all burglars-broke into the family's house and raped the woman before decamping with cash and gold jewellery. -UNB