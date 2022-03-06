One killed in city road mishap

An unidentified quinquagenarian was killed in a road accident in front of the East West Medical College at Dhaur area under Turag thana in the capital in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident took place in front of the East West Medical College on Uttara-Ashulia Beribadh road around 5.30 am, said Turag police station officer in-charge (OC) Md Mehedi Hasan. About the cause of the death, he said it is assumed that the victim died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the road.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The dead body has been kept in the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College (ShSMC) for autopsy.

Legal action has been taken in this regard. -BSS















