Sunday, 6 March, 2022
‘Right to treatment for all kidney patients must be ensured’

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a roundtable meeting emphasized on the concerted and planned efforts of government, non-government and voluntary organizations to ensure kidney treatment for all.
They highlighted the widespread prevalence of kidney disease, its fatal consequences, expensive treatment costs, and the fact that the vast majority of kidney failure patients suffer a tragic death without treatment.
The round table meeting was organized by the voluntary organization Kidney Awareness, Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS) on Saturday at the conference room of Daily Prothom Alo in the capital's Kawran Bazar, as part of the programme to mark World Kidney Day 2022.
Speakers said that every effort should be made to ensure the right to treatment of kidney patients of all walks of life in remote areas of the country irrespective of rich and poor or disadvantaged groups. Health Minister Zahid Malek MP forwarded a video message to the program. Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University was present as panel discussant in the round table meeting.  Dr MA Samad, Founder and President of KAMPS and Head of the Department of Kidney of Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital conducted the round table meeting.
In his message health minister stressed the widespread awareness among people to prevent the kidney diseases referring that the treatment of this disease is critical and it's cost is excessively high that is not possible to bear for lower income segment of people.
He said that the cause of increase in kidney disease should be investigated and necessary steps should be taken after analyzing why it is not being possible to reduce the medical expenses.


