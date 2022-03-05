

Maksuda Begum Snigdha

Lemon Sponge Cake



For Decoration:

Whipped creams 1cup + 1/2 cup

Lemon slice

Lemon leaf.

For lemon syrup :

Water 1 cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Lemon juice 1/4cup

Lemon zest 1 tsp



Ingredients :

Flour 1/4 cup + 1/4 cup

Baking powder 1 tsp

Almond powder 2 tsp

Cornflower 4 tsp

4 eggs

Sugar 1 cup

Recipe

Warm milk 2 tsp

Lemon Zest 2 tsp

Lemon juice 2 tsp



Method:

1. Mix all dry ingredients and keep aside.

2. In a bowl take 4 eggs and sugar and beat untill stiff Peaks foam.

3. Add dry ingredients and mix well.

4. Add warm milk, lemon juice, lemon zest and lemon imaltion.

5. Pour batter in a 9 inch cake mould. Tap mould to remove air bubbles.

6. Bake in a preheated oven at 180?c for 40 - 45 mintues.

7. Sugar, water, lemon zest and lemon juice mix well bring in to a boil.

8. Lemon syrup is ready let it cool completely.

9. Cake done let it cool completely.

10. Cut the cake in 3 parts.

11. Apply some cream on cake board, put 1st layer of the cake and brush lemon syrup.

12. Spread whipping cream.

13. Put 2nd layer of the cake and brush lemon syrup, spread whipping cream.

14. Put 3rd layer of the cake and brush lemon syrup, cover the whole cake with whipping cream. Make flower using nozzle after that add fresh lemon slice and lemon leaf.





Chocolate Coffee Cake

Recipe

Ingredients:

Flour 1 cup + 1/4 cup

Salt 1 pinch

Baking powder 1+ 1/2 tsp

Cornflower 4 tsp

Coco powder 1/3 cup

6 Eggs

Coffee powder 2 tsp

Butter 1/4 cup

Sugar 1 cup

Chocolate imaltion 1 tsp



For Decoration:

Melted chocolate

Whipped creame.

For Coffee syrup :

Warm milk 1/2 cup

Coffee powder 1 tsp

Sugar 4 tsp

Mix them well bring in to a boil.



Method:

1. Mix all dry ingredients and keep aside.

2. Sugar, eggs beat until stiff Peaks foam. Add dry ingredients and mix well . Butter, warm milk, coffee powder mix well and add cake batter.Add chocolate imaltion.

3. Pour batter in a cake mould, tap mould to remove air bubbles.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180? c for 40-45 minutes.

5. Cake done let it cool completely.

6. Cut the cake in 3 parts.

7. Apply some cream on cake board put 1st layer of the cake and brush coffee syrup. Spread whipping cream.

8. Put 2nd layer of the cake and brush coffee syrup, and spread whipping cream.

9. Put 3rd layer of the cake and brush coffee syrup, Cover the whole cake with whipping cream and decoration by melted chocolate.

