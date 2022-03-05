|
Recipe
|
Lemon Sponge Cake
For Decoration:
Whipped creams 1cup + 1/2 cup
Lemon slice
Lemon leaf.
For lemon syrup :
Water 1 cup
Sugar 1/2 cup
Lemon juice 1/4cup
Lemon zest 1 tsp
Ingredients :
Flour 1/4 cup + 1/4 cup
Baking powder 1 tsp
Almond powder 2 tsp
Cornflower 4 tsp
4 eggs
Sugar 1 cup
Lemon imaltion 2 tsp
Warm milk 2 tsp
Lemon Zest 2 tsp
Lemon juice 2 tsp
Method:
1. Mix all dry ingredients and keep aside.
2. In a bowl take 4 eggs and sugar and beat untill stiff Peaks foam.
3. Add dry ingredients and mix well.
4. Add warm milk, lemon juice, lemon zest and lemon imaltion.
5. Pour batter in a 9 inch cake mould. Tap mould to remove air bubbles.
6. Bake in a preheated oven at 180?c for 40 - 45 mintues.
7. Sugar, water, lemon zest and lemon juice mix well bring in to a boil.
8. Lemon syrup is ready let it cool completely.
9. Cake done let it cool completely.
10. Cut the cake in 3 parts.
11. Apply some cream on cake board, put 1st layer of the cake and brush lemon syrup.
12. Spread whipping cream.
13. Put 2nd layer of the cake and brush lemon syrup, spread whipping cream.
14. Put 3rd layer of the cake and brush lemon syrup, cover the whole cake with whipping cream. Make flower using nozzle after that add fresh lemon slice and lemon leaf.
Chocolate Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
Flour 1 cup + 1/4 cup
Salt 1 pinch
Baking powder 1+ 1/2 tsp
Cornflower 4 tsp
Coco powder 1/3 cup
6 Eggs
Coffee powder 2 tsp
Butter 1/4 cup
Sugar 1 cup
Chocolate imaltion 1 tsp
For Decoration:
Melted chocolate
Whipped creame.
For Coffee syrup :
Warm milk 1/2 cup
Coffee powder 1 tsp
Sugar 4 tsp
Mix them well bring in to a boil.
Method:
1. Mix all dry ingredients and keep aside.
2. Sugar, eggs beat until stiff Peaks foam. Add dry ingredients and mix well . Butter, warm milk, coffee powder mix well and add cake batter.Add chocolate imaltion.
3. Pour batter in a cake mould, tap mould to remove air bubbles.
4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180? c for 40-45 minutes.
5. Cake done let it cool completely.
6. Cut the cake in 3 parts.
7. Apply some cream on cake board put 1st layer of the cake and brush coffee syrup. Spread whipping cream.
8. Put 2nd layer of the cake and brush coffee syrup, and spread whipping cream.
9. Put 3rd layer of the cake and brush coffee syrup, Cover the whole cake with whipping cream and decoration by melted chocolate.