Daraz launches big home makeover campaign

Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:27 PM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Life & Style Desk

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's largest online marketplace, has recently launched 'Big Home Makeover' campaign for the fifth time. With increasing advancements in our daily lives, we often seek opportunities to upgrade our homes, especially right before occasions like Eid. Keeping this demand in mind, Daraz has introduced this campaign with exciting offers like discounts and EMI with 0% interest for products related to home upgradation. Customers can enjoy these offers till March 7.
Having a nicely decorated home is essential in our lives as it impacts our mood, wellbeing and even productivity. Therefore, turning our homes into a place where we are most comfortable in, is on of the top priorities for most people nowadays. Staying home due to the pandemic has made us realize the importance of having a comfortable home even more. This is why Daraz has introduced the Big Home Makeover campaign to cater to the regular home-related demands. Upon purchasing products through the Big Home Makeover campaign, customers will be able to enjoy the 'Add to Cart' giveaway and 'Brand Free' shipping. In addition to 20 per cent discount for new users, there are opportunity to win collectible vouchers and coupons for new users by participating in the live show on Daraz app everyday at 5 pm.


