Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:27 PM
Women’s Day collection at Rang Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Women’s Day collection at Rang Bangladesh

Women’s Day collection at Rang Bangladesh

There is basically no difference between men and women, yet March 8 is celebrated around the world to celebrate the glory of women. International Women's Day brings up respect, appreciation and love for women in different parts of the world.
Rang Bangladesh also wants to pay homage to women through their creation and would like to remember the contribution of women. Therefore on the occasion of this day, there is a special discount of up to 15 per cent. The discount will be given through online from March 1 to 8 in 2022. One can enjoy this special discount by buying products from Rang Bangladesh's website and Facebook page.
Rang Bangladesh collections include sari, salwar-kameez-orna, single kameez, single orna, fatwa, kurti, blouse, mask, jewelery, mug, which will be available in every outlet and online. There are also jewelry and various gift items.
Then search now for your favorite clothing color on Rang Bangladesh's website and Facebook page, and join them to celebrate the glory of women's day. You can find this wonderful Women's Day collection at any outlet of Rang Bangladesh in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. So buy a Women's Day outfit for yourself and your loved one today - be it a lover, wife, mother, daughter or any other relative.
In addition to the showroom, the collection will be available online and Facebook pages .
There are home delivery facilities. With all the health awareness measures taken, the ordered 'Rang Bangladesh' products will reach your home in complete safety.


« PreviousNext »

