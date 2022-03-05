Spend time at Eden Garden’s pure serenity

Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:27 PM
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Report

The Eden Garden Resort has been built in the vicinity of nature on Diabari Road Sinduria from the hustle and bustle of city's mechanical life. The site is just 6 km west of Savar Radio Colony near Dhaka-Aricha Highway. Built on a five acre site, the resort has attracted a lot of people due to its location and various amenities. At this time of spring there are various facilities for the guests of the resort. Upon entering the resort, the flower ceremony catches the eye. The whole resort has been painted with flowers. Meanwhile, the resort authorities have announced a special summer package. People are constantly coming to resort for spending a quality time. The are many things to treat for a eye in the resort--from flower gardens to swimming pools, lovely lakes, beautiful cottages. In addition, guests can pick fish of their choice from the resort's pond and eat it at affordable prices. The cottages on the water are one of the attractions of the guests. In addition to fruit trees, there is its own native chicken farm. There is option to eat chicken from the farm. There is a separate stage for conferences and stage events. Due to its proximity to Jahangirnagar University, guest visiting the resort can easily go to Jahangirnagar. Dr. Couple KM Aminul Islam and Khaleda Khatun Annie are the owners of this beautiful resort. Entertainment-loving guests will be able to spend time in pure serenity, they said.


