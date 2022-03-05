

Fashion houses celebrating women’s glory

Kay Krafts Women's Day collections

Woman is the epitome of strength and courage. Kay Kraft congratulates all women on International Women's Day. The purple color, the symbol of Women's Day symbolizes creativity, inspiration, fidelity, devotion, pride, nobility and strength. On this day, through the purple color, their solidarity and unity is revealed. The fashion house pays homage to the women through their creative arrangement. Apart from purple, violet, lavender colour were used to design sari, salwar kameez, kurti and tunic. Linen, cotton, silk, half silk, and two-tone fabrics have been used in handicrafts, embroidery, screenprints, and tie-dy and as media.

This affordable Women's Day cloths can be ordered online from Kay Kraft's all outlets as well as from online shops and on Facebook pages.

Bishwo Rangs Women's Day celebration

Bishwo Rang has always been a companion of social consciousness in a way of artistic thinking. That consciousness is manifested in all the efforts of Bishwo Rang Women's Day 2022. There are various variations in the fashion of Bishwo Rang during Women's Day. Now it is not just a day to celebrate, it is a day to defend women's rights and world peace. Women's Day dresses are decorated in purple color. In some cases the presence of white with purple has given a different dimension to whiteness.

Cotton fabrics have been used in women's day outfits. The collections for this day include sar, three-piece, Punjabi, T-shirt, sash, mug etc. are decorated in purple with various aesthetic accessories of geometric design. Tie-dye, book, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc. have come as a means of work.









The International Women's Day will be celebrated around the world on March 8. In fact March 8 is the day to celebrate this day in every year. And Bangladesh are also no exception as the country observed the day with respect, appreciation and love for the women. While the day here is celebrated with different programmes and various arrangements, the country's fashion houses also go abuzz to make the day memorable. They brought fashionable dresses and various items with which they want to pay their respect to the women.Kay Krafts Women's Day collectionsWoman is the epitome of strength and courage. Kay Kraft congratulates all women on International Women's Day. The purple color, the symbol of Women's Day symbolizes creativity, inspiration, fidelity, devotion, pride, nobility and strength. On this day, through the purple color, their solidarity and unity is revealed. The fashion house pays homage to the women through their creative arrangement. Apart from purple, violet, lavender colour were used to design sari, salwar kameez, kurti and tunic. Linen, cotton, silk, half silk, and two-tone fabrics have been used in handicrafts, embroidery, screenprints, and tie-dy and as media.This affordable Women's Day cloths can be ordered online from Kay Kraft's all outlets as well as from online shops and on Facebook pages.Bishwo Rangs Women's Day celebrationBishwo Rang has always been a companion of social consciousness in a way of artistic thinking. That consciousness is manifested in all the efforts of Bishwo Rang Women's Day 2022. There are various variations in the fashion of Bishwo Rang during Women's Day. Now it is not just a day to celebrate, it is a day to defend women's rights and world peace. Women's Day dresses are decorated in purple color. In some cases the presence of white with purple has given a different dimension to whiteness.Cotton fabrics have been used in women's day outfits. The collections for this day include sar, three-piece, Punjabi, T-shirt, sash, mug etc. are decorated in purple with various aesthetic accessories of geometric design. Tie-dye, book, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc. have come as a means of work.