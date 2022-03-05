

Women Development Forum (WDF) gathering momentum in rural areas

UNDP under its Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) project has reformed the Women Development Forum (WDF) established in its earlier UZGP and UPGP projects of UNDP in some districts in Bangladesh to empower women. EALG, through WDF, has ensured the implementation of the three percent Annual Development Program (ADP) budget allocated for women.

The prime concern of the project is to explicate the role of WDF on the individual level of political empowerment of women representatives in the concerned Upazila Parishad and Union Parishad.

Participation of all femalerepresentatives has been ensured in all kinds of meetings of WDF virtually leading to a significant change in them in terms of knowledge, attitude, and practices due to their involvement with WDF.

The EALG project has been designed based on the empirical data collected in 2016 through an open-ended structured questionnaire, Focus Group Discussion, and Key Informant Interviews with relevant stakeholders

After getting the training, WDF female members have been able to understand their roles and responsibilities.

With increasing knowledge, they have enhanced their participation in different activities of Upazila and Union Parishads that has also enhanced their understanding of WDF, society, women-related issues, and activities.

Increased knowledge and capacity have made them satisfied in their endeavor to discharge their roles as people's representatives further motivating them to perceive themselves as different from ordinary women. This has restored their confidence in expressing voices, feeling proud of being responsible for others, and considering themselves positive role models to other women.

Nazma Begum, 36, a beneficiary ofWomen Development Forum from village PurbaBirgaw, Upazila Santiganj, Sunamgonj said, after receiving the sewing machine from Upazila my earnings reached 400-500 taka per day. I can contribute more to my family than before. It's really great for me and my family. We are happier now.

Shibly Begum, 42, an Upazila Parishad training recipient from Poschimpagla union said that after receiving the training under this project from Upazila she is thinking that she is capable to support her family in need.

Farzida Akter, 26, who got a sewing machine from Upazila PurbaBirgaw union said that she is really happy after getting all the support from Upazila, the first time in her life she is feeling empowered.

SantigonjUpazila'sWomen Development Forum's leader Dulan Rani Talukdar said we have a total of 24 female members in 8 union parishads as general members and we formed an executive committee with 11 members.

We provide sewing machines among helpless and shelter-less women with the help of ADP. Already, we have delivered 25 females with training on the sewing machine and cultivating mushroom.

The newly elected chairman of Shimulbak Union, under Santigonj Upazila Parishad, Shahinur Rahman said the women's development forum is very active in my union and we together will work hard for further development of this forum.

UNO, Santiganj under South Sunamgonj, Md AnowarUz Zaman said, "Main achievements of the EALG program is to ensure women's rights in every level of Upazila and Union Parishad.

Vice-Chairman (male) of Santigonj Upazila, Md Noor Hossain said "We are trying hard to establish all those issues but have some barrier and funds deficit but EALG under UNDP helps us a lot. For the exploring of hidden potentials of rural women, this training is provided.

Upazila Chairman of Santiganj under South Sunamgonj, Faruk Ahmed said, "Especially in my Upazila, we are very much aware of gender and women issues. We all the elected members of Upazila are trying hard to ensure all those rights. People are always welcome to my office, and we all try our level best to help most of the citizens in my Upazila irrespective of male or female. For the betterment of the people, we always stay in my Upazila."

In 2021, the Local Government Division (LGD) approved the Operational Guideline for WDF where their roles and responsibilities have clearly been defined. In addition to that, the LGD has also revised the earlier ADP Circular for a three percent allocation to WDF. All those policy formulations by LGD created momentum for WDF to be institutionalized, as a platform for women empowerment within Local Government Institutions (LGIs).

Besides integrating gender issues in local government institutions, Santigonj WDF also addresses VAW, early marriage, sexual harassment, and other types of violence in their locality.

While talking about women empowerment, Minister of Planning M. A. Mannan said, WDF in Santiganj has been working well for the socio-economic development of the local women"







The policy of strengthening the existing institutions or creating new institutions has been used as a strategy of politically empowering women by the government, different non-state actors, including international development organizations, and local NGOs for the last couple of decades.UNDP under its Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) project has reformed the Women Development Forum (WDF) established in its earlier UZGP and UPGP projects of UNDP in some districts in Bangladesh to empower women. EALG, through WDF, has ensured the implementation of the three percent Annual Development Program (ADP) budget allocated for women.The prime concern of the project is to explicate the role of WDF on the individual level of political empowerment of women representatives in the concerned Upazila Parishad and Union Parishad.Participation of all femalerepresentatives has been ensured in all kinds of meetings of WDF virtually leading to a significant change in them in terms of knowledge, attitude, and practices due to their involvement with WDF.The EALG project has been designed based on the empirical data collected in 2016 through an open-ended structured questionnaire, Focus Group Discussion, and Key Informant Interviews with relevant stakeholdersAfter getting the training, WDF female members have been able to understand their roles and responsibilities.With increasing knowledge, they have enhanced their participation in different activities of Upazila and Union Parishads that has also enhanced their understanding of WDF, society, women-related issues, and activities.Increased knowledge and capacity have made them satisfied in their endeavor to discharge their roles as people's representatives further motivating them to perceive themselves as different from ordinary women. This has restored their confidence in expressing voices, feeling proud of being responsible for others, and considering themselves positive role models to other women.Nazma Begum, 36, a beneficiary ofWomen Development Forum from village PurbaBirgaw, Upazila Santiganj, Sunamgonj said, after receiving the sewing machine from Upazila my earnings reached 400-500 taka per day. I can contribute more to my family than before. It's really great for me and my family. We are happier now.Shibly Begum, 42, an Upazila Parishad training recipient from Poschimpagla union said that after receiving the training under this project from Upazila she is thinking that she is capable to support her family in need.Farzida Akter, 26, who got a sewing machine from Upazila PurbaBirgaw union said that she is really happy after getting all the support from Upazila, the first time in her life she is feeling empowered.SantigonjUpazila'sWomen Development Forum's leader Dulan Rani Talukdar said we have a total of 24 female members in 8 union parishads as general members and we formed an executive committee with 11 members.We provide sewing machines among helpless and shelter-less women with the help of ADP. Already, we have delivered 25 females with training on the sewing machine and cultivating mushroom.The newly elected chairman of Shimulbak Union, under Santigonj Upazila Parishad, Shahinur Rahman said the women's development forum is very active in my union and we together will work hard for further development of this forum.UNO, Santiganj under South Sunamgonj, Md AnowarUz Zaman said, "Main achievements of the EALG program is to ensure women's rights in every level of Upazila and Union Parishad.Vice-Chairman (male) of Santigonj Upazila, Md Noor Hossain said "We are trying hard to establish all those issues but have some barrier and funds deficit but EALG under UNDP helps us a lot. For the exploring of hidden potentials of rural women, this training is provided.Upazila Chairman of Santiganj under South Sunamgonj, Faruk Ahmed said, "Especially in my Upazila, we are very much aware of gender and women issues. We all the elected members of Upazila are trying hard to ensure all those rights. People are always welcome to my office, and we all try our level best to help most of the citizens in my Upazila irrespective of male or female. For the betterment of the people, we always stay in my Upazila."In 2021, the Local Government Division (LGD) approved the Operational Guideline for WDF where their roles and responsibilities have clearly been defined. In addition to that, the LGD has also revised the earlier ADP Circular for a three percent allocation to WDF. All those policy formulations by LGD created momentum for WDF to be institutionalized, as a platform for women empowerment within Local Government Institutions (LGIs).Besides integrating gender issues in local government institutions, Santigonj WDF also addresses VAW, early marriage, sexual harassment, and other types of violence in their locality.While talking about women empowerment, Minister of Planning M. A. Mannan said, WDF in Santiganj has been working well for the socio-economic development of the local women"