Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Farzana’s journey to be finest culinary entrepreneur

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Farhana Naznin

Farzana’s journey to be finest culinary entrepreneur

Farzana’s journey to be finest culinary entrepreneur

Farzana Anwar Emon has achieved success through her dedication and passion. In doing so, she now established herself as a culinary entrepreneur.
She is the owner of Farzana's Cuisine and Gastronomy social media online base Culinary platform training  page and she is doing offline   training   course at dhaka cantonment  where any one from the world wide can join & learn virtually. Gained experience over the years & looking forward to work furthermore being passionate.
She is  alsohonored with some Gold, Silver & Bronze medals/plates through submissions of food photography & recipes online.
Born in a reputed conservative family at khulna, her home town is actually is Bikrampur, Dhaka. There was no tradition in her family working women at outside. She studied Arts & completed my graduation in social studies & Masters in History and always wanted to be something of her own self, to build up own identity. But she didn't have any opportunities. To be a teacher was her desire.
"After 15 years of marriage & having children, again i started to thinking about my career," Farzana said.
"Then I join a course at British council for a short period & after that I thought that this is not good enough to move forward. Then I did the professional course without thinking anything that in future it will help me to move & establish as a profession. Being an entrepreneur as well, My future plan is to see myself as a Michelin star, study & learn each day," she revealed about her journey.
"And of course want to develop the culinary industry & convey my message to every women in Bangladesh, whom are still desire & capable to do many thing but couldn't getting the opportunities due to our social & families barrier. Anyone can take Culinary as a profession rather Chef, Home cook, Entrepreneur, Catering & many others aspect as well. Farzana's cuisine and Gastronomy will be always beside of them."
In 2012, she completed Professional Chef Course Food & Beverage Production (National Certificate Course) from Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, afterwards, as a part of course completed 3 months of attachment at BFCC (Biman Flight Catering Centre) & 6 months at Radisson Blu. During an attachment period she received an offer from the Hotel Industry, The Best Western Maple Leaf Hotel as a Garde Manger (cold kitchen commi) in 2014, later as an incharge of the cold kitchen.
"I worked hard & tried to develop more skill during this period regarding Culinary & Food industry, about Pastry & Bakery after duty hours, Fruits & Vegetables Carving from reputated Chef at Radisson Blu. And got promoted at my working place with this potentiality," she said.
 In the middle of 2017, she resigned from the industry, achieved the HACCP certificate from the very renowned Institute at DELHI IICA (International Institute of Culinary Arts) & then recognized as one of the Directorships of Culinary Institute named ITICA (International Training Institute Of Culinary Arts) & following that ICI (Institute Of Culinary Arts).
She continued simultaneously 2 years over there & then explored as a Freelancer Faculty Of Ace Hospitality Management (ACE), TKCI (Tony khan Culinary Institute & Hotel Management), RHTI (Regency Hospitality Training Institute), Faculty of Tourism & Hospitality Department of Dhaka University as a practical demonstrator at Ace Hospitality Management premises.
She then became a certified Assessor and developer of the training books and tools of BTEB (Bangladesh Technical Education Board) & also SEIP (Skill Employment Investment programme).
Farzana participated SQA (Squatish Qualification Authority) skill development workshop & soft skill training from SEIP.  She is active as an Executive member of WAMC (World Association of Master Chef, Bangladesh Chapter. And she is also a member of World Gourmet Society & IDS Challenge of ITALY.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Closing ceremony of training workshop on fast food making & preservation held
Women Development Forum (WDF) gathering momentum in rural areas
Farzana’s journey to be finest culinary entrepreneur
Why International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8
Saleha becomes entrepreneur leaving her misery behind
Women and mental health
Nail care essential exercise for cleanliness and hygiene
Bodyweight exercises to build functional leg strength


Latest News
Bangladesh to bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft