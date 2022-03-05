

Farzana’s journey to be finest culinary entrepreneur

She is the owner of Farzana's Cuisine and Gastronomy social media online base Culinary platform training page and she is doing offline training course at dhaka cantonment where any one from the world wide can join & learn virtually. Gained experience over the years & looking forward to work furthermore being passionate.

She is alsohonored with some Gold, Silver & Bronze medals/plates through submissions of food photography & recipes online.

Born in a reputed conservative family at khulna, her home town is actually is Bikrampur, Dhaka. There was no tradition in her family working women at outside. She studied Arts & completed my graduation in social studies & Masters in History and always wanted to be something of her own self, to build up own identity. But she didn't have any opportunities. To be a teacher was her desire.

"After 15 years of marriage & having children, again i started to thinking about my career," Farzana said.

"Then I join a course at British council for a short period & after that I thought that this is not good enough to move forward. Then I did the professional course without thinking anything that in future it will help me to move & establish as a profession. Being an entrepreneur as well, My future plan is to see myself as a Michelin star, study & learn each day," she revealed about her journey.

"And of course want to develop the culinary industry & convey my message to every women in Bangladesh, whom are still desire & capable to do many thing but couldn't getting the opportunities due to our social & families barrier. Anyone can take Culinary as a profession rather Chef, Home cook, Entrepreneur, Catering & many others aspect as well. Farzana's cuisine and Gastronomy will be always beside of them."

In 2012, she completed Professional Chef Course Food & Beverage Production (National Certificate Course) from Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, afterwards, as a part of course completed 3 months of attachment at BFCC (Biman Flight Catering Centre) & 6 months at Radisson Blu. During an attachment period she received an offer from the Hotel Industry, The Best Western Maple Leaf Hotel as a Garde Manger (cold kitchen commi) in 2014, later as an incharge of the cold kitchen.

"I worked hard & tried to develop more skill during this period regarding Culinary & Food industry, about Pastry & Bakery after duty hours, Fruits & Vegetables Carving from reputated Chef at Radisson Blu. And got promoted at my working place with this potentiality," she said.

In the middle of 2017, she resigned from the industry, achieved the HACCP certificate from the very renowned Institute at DELHI IICA (International Institute of Culinary Arts) & then recognized as one of the Directorships of Culinary Institute named ITICA (International Training Institute Of Culinary Arts) & following that ICI (Institute Of Culinary Arts).

She continued simultaneously 2 years over there & then explored as a Freelancer Faculty Of Ace Hospitality Management (ACE), TKCI (Tony khan Culinary Institute & Hotel Management), RHTI (Regency Hospitality Training Institute), Faculty of Tourism & Hospitality Department of Dhaka University as a practical demonstrator at Ace Hospitality Management premises.

She then became a certified Assessor and developer of the training books and tools of BTEB (Bangladesh Technical Education Board) & also SEIP (Skill Employment Investment programme).

Farzana participated SQA (Squatish Qualification Authority) skill development workshop & soft skill training from SEIP. She is active as an Executive member of WAMC (World Association of Master Chef, Bangladesh Chapter. And she is also a member of World Gourmet Society & IDS Challenge of ITALY.





