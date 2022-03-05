

Tale of an unknown language martyr



No one remembered me! But at the end of the historic 'Amtala' meeting, I also joined the language movement that day. At first, I didn't understand the meaning of that meeting. Later, when everyone was shouting slogans like 'Bangla language', 'Bangla language', I understood. I was also raising my hand and shouting slogans with everyone. Many students came to Dhaka University to break section 144 while chanting the slogan 'I want Bangla as the state language'; ten students came out of the gate one by one on the highway.



The female students were in a group. The rude policemen held sticks across their chests. A brave girl snatched a stick from the police. The barbarians picked up the girls in a truck and brought them to Kurmitola. One after another the procession of the students was dispersed by the police baton! The police arrested the students and took them away in a truck. Tear gas, blank shots, the beating of police sticks turned into a battlefield all around! Police stormed the university. Clashes spread around Medical College, Engineering College, Fuller Road, and Palashi! Four o'clock in the afternoon was barbaric.



A man was shot in the head by a police near the hostel of Dhaka Medical College. He was Salauddin, a student at Dhaka University. What a heartbreaking sight! Smoke was coming out of his skull, molten brain was flowing and open teeth seemed to be smiling! Has anyone seen such a death? Some people were crying when they saw him! I don't know how his parents endured the death of their beloved child! An angry nurse called the killers 'cowards' and walked towards the gate, telling everyone to take part in the fight.



Another of the martyrs was Barkat. You all know about him. His relatives used to call him 'Abai'. Not everyone knows that. He was also a student of Dhaka University. Aha! He was shot in the lower abdomen that day! After being shot, he asked someone for water. Who'll give him water? Everyone was avoiding the eyes of the murderous police. However, someone let him suck a wet handkerchief. Some people grabbed him and took him to the emergency ward of the hospital.A nurse angrily shouted 'coward' and told everyone to go to the gate to take revenge.



Barkat said in a very moaning voice, 'I'll not live! Having so much trouble! Some of you conveyed the news to BishnupriyaBhavan in Paltan.'



He died at night in the medical emergency department. Injured two more were dead that night. One was Rafiquddin, the son of a press owner in Badamtali and the other was Abdul Jabbar, a student of Dhaka University. The murderous police removed all the bodies! Later they were buried in Azimpur!



News of the death of the university students spread like wildfire through the mouths of the people around.



The English-language daily, 'The Observer', was shut down before February 21 on religious grounds. The next day the news of the martyrs was published in 'Azad' newspaper. However, the newspapers of the ruling party reduced the number of martyrs and printed false news! In the government press note, the protesters are called 'Indian spies', 'enemies of the state', 'Hindus' etc.



I remember a lot! Janaza and public meeting of the martyrs were held at the Medical Hostel premises on 22nd February.



At the end of the meeting, a procession of thousands of people came out. In the procession there were black flags as well as many flags with the blood-stained clothes of the martyrs.You'll be glad to hear that the angry mob set fire to the press of the 'Morning News'on the day the distorted news was published.



People were shot when they tried to go to the office of 'Sangbad' newspaper supported by murderer Nurul Amin.Shafiur Rahman was shot dead by police on February 22. Someone says he died on the way to the High Court. His brother said Shafiur was shot on Nawabpur Road, on a bicycle.Then a procession was going in that direction. Aha! The bullet hit him in the back and tore his heart.



What a cruel sight! He was taken to the operation theater of Dhaka Medical. There he died. However, his relatives were able to dress Shafiur in burial clothes.



After his death a son was born. I don't know, what did he introduce of his father? Who knows how he is now.After so many years of independence, can anyone tell me how the family members of language martyrs are? Have they eaten, or died without eating? When you come on 21 February, chant Shafiq's name along with others. Even though you knew him, you couldn't remember everyone. A rickshaw puller named Awal also died that day. Who else remembers him? Many bodies have disappeared! Police have buried many bodies in Azimpur! Who kept martyrs account? Many people may have left the world prematurely with body wounds!



I am also a fallen flower among many other unknown martyrs. You know, there were rumors about language martyrs death. In fact the death of the students was not a rumor. Four people died that day on the 21 of February. Actually more died. Police removed the bodies as soon as the students were killed! Some went on a search after hearing rumors of the death of an elderly boy. I am that elderly boy.



I was shot in Fuller Road, between Medical College and Parliament building. The police removed my body along with others!



No one came to look for the body as I had no relatives. Look, that Fuller Road is still there today, but not at that time. That country doesn't exist. There is no such procession! There are no such deadly cops. However, the killer is still there, in a different form, in a different outfit!



I am an unknown boy. My parents were none. However, a distant relative used to take care of me. He also admitted me to the school. But I spent my time on the road. So I would rather go to the procession than study. Being in a roadside slum, I used to go to all the processions. The relatives didn't keep track of whether I was at home or not. In fact, the path was my address. So I knew the university, the roads, everything in that area.



You'll not understand the happiness that was in the procession saying 'Bangla', 'Bangla' in the streets of that day! If you understand, then don't neglect Bengali language so much today. Not to spread so much impure English in the country of Bengali name, not to write the name of shop house in English! Think about it, your love for Bengali ends in one day. After 21 February you start forgetting Bangla language. You neglect the monument of memory all year round. But you're the one to say that 21 points were created from 21 February.



The United Front defeated the ruling party with 21 points. The Burdwan House, the residence of the infamous Nurul Amin has now become the Bangla Academy. The monument in which the mother stands with her martyred son is a symbol of the consciousness of the people of this country. My mother has hugged me in the middle of the tower - right? Tears are constantly flowing from the mother's eyes for the beloved children!



You say that the "ShaheedMinar" is the motivation to move forward in the toughest struggle including the rise of Bengali nationalism, mass uprising of 1969, election of 1970 and Non-cooperation movement of 1971. In fact, the Bengali language movement has given birth of a country - the name of that country is Bangladesh.



Stay, what is the benefit of thinking so much from the grave! As a child, I didn't understand all the difficult ideologies. How long ago I got lost! However, if anyone still goes to Azimpur Grave, take a love look. You can see the flower tree there; I'm still lying under it! The Pakistani police snatched my body and buried me there. Graves have fallen on my grave more than once. I'm lost among hundreds of graves.



But a flower plant that grew from a bird's beak has entangled me with its roots - with infinite tenderness, maternal affection! Language martyrs have left the world one by one! I know, no one will recognize me today! But I want to tell the children of the new generation: I'm a teenager you don't know my name! Assume my name was 'Kishore' a teenager.



