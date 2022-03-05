Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Saudi crown prince offers war mediation in call with Putin

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

RIYADH, Mar 4:  Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered to host mediation talks between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as the conflict entered its second week.
The Gulf state's de facto leader called for a "political solution" after the Russian invasion and also reiterated his support for the OPEC+ group of oil producers, which includes Russia, to stabilise oil markets.
"The crown prince explained the kingdom's... support for efforts that lead to a political solution that leads to (the war's) end and achieves security and stability, and that the kingdom is ready to make efforts to mediate between all parties," the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Arab countries in the Gulf including Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, have mostly refrained from criticising the invasion by Russia, with which they have growing ties.
On Wednesday, however, the Gulf states voted for a UN General Assembly resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and Russia are both members of OPEC+, which opted to keep production steady this week despite the soaring cost of oil, with Brent North Sea crude flirting with $120 a barrel on Thursday.
The prince "reiterated the kingdom's keenness to maintain the balance and stability of oil markets, highlighting the role of the OPEC+ agreement in this regard and the importance of maintaining it", SPA said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi crown prince offers war mediation in call with Putin
MBS says Israel 'potential ally'
West eyes more pressure on Russia after Ukraine nuclear plant attack
6 Covid deaths, 604 new cases reported in 24hrs
Watch surging consumer prices: IMF to BD
Zelensky invokes Judaism to rally support
Not house tutors but BCL men rule at DU dormitories
Russia blames attack at N-power plant on Ukrainian saboteurs


Latest News
Bangladesh to bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft