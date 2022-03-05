Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022
Front Page

MBS says Israel 'potential ally'

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, Mar 4:  Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) called Israel a "potential ally" and said in a wide-ranging interview published on Thursday that he wants to "work it out" with Iran
The de facto leader, 36, also called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "a huge mistake" for which he was unfairly blamed, and revealed a penchant for hit TV series "Game of Thrones".
"For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved," the prince told The Atlantic, according to a transcript issued by the official Saudi Press Agency.
"We don't look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together... But we have to solve some issues before we get to that."
Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, but in 2020 Gulf allies Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with the Jewish state.
The normalisation deals under the US-brokered Abraham Accords angered the Palestinians, who condemned them as a "stab in the back".
Saudi relations with Israel's arch-foe Iran, blamed by Gulf states for creating chaos in the region, have at the same time showed signs of improvement with several rounds of talks hosted by Iraq.     -AFP


