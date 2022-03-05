6 Covid deaths, 604 new cases reported in 24hrs

The country recorded 6 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,064. Some 604 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,946,369.

Besides, 4,403 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,835,980 and overall recovery rate at 94.33 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 3.20 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate

stands in the country at 14.43 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 18,964 samples.

Of the deaths, three were reported in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one in Sylhet division in the past 24 hours. Of them, three were female and the rest were male. Among them, one was between 21-30 years old, two were between 31-40, one was within 51-60, and two were between 61-70 years old.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





