Not house tutors but BCL men rule at DU dormitories

Relation between students and house tutors of different residential halls of Dhaka University (DU) has fallen apart putting general students at the mercy of student organizations, especially ruling party's one.

The relation between them is always viewed as doctor-patient relationship. The way a doctor treats a patient the same way a house tutor looks after students of his halls.

Many think that this lack of regular communication is responsible for many abominable incidents in the halls of the university.

Apart from this, the university administration and authorities of different halls are reluctant to investigate allegations of tortures on students at the halls.

They take such incidents into account only when a victim lodges a written complaint against the persecutors or an incident is widely publicized and criticized.

This correspondent contacted a large number of students of eighteen dormitories and found most of them didn't know even the names of their block teachers let alone having a good relation.

Only a few could tell their house tutors' names as they had to contact them (house tutors) previously over complications about seat allotments.

When asked the name of house tutors, a resident of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall said, "How do I know his name when he doesn't visit the block regularly? And he has no job visiting the hall as the hall administration is no longer the authority."

Leaders of different student organizations think the

distance between the students and hall provosts and house tutors and the culture of impunity are some of the key reasons for increasing number of cases of tortures on students in the halls.

Stressing the lack of communication between the house tutors and students, Md Rakibul Islam Rakib, Convener of DU branch of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said they (house tutors) have no control over the halls.

"The residential students see a few of them only when a provost visits a hall along with some teachers," Rakib added.

He further said, "Lack of their parental role and indifference to duty are also two major reasons behind the increasing cases of torture on students at the halls."

According to a recent data revealed by a human-rights-based student organisation 'Students Against Torture (SAT)' 21 students including 3 journalists were tortured in 13 incidents physically and mentally at six halls and on the campus in the last five months mostly by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League.

However, the university administration took very nominal actions against the tortures in three cases.

Saleh Uddin Sifat, the SAT founder and also a Law Department student of this university, said, "Culture of impunity as well as administration's silent role against the tortures provoke the perpetrators to be involved in such heinous activities again and again."

Unreported, everyday students are being tortured mentally and abused verbally at the guestrooms of the halls and exiled from the halls nightlong by Chhatra League men.

There are allegations that the victims are threatened to be driven away from the halls if they share the information of torture to anybody even while undergoing treatment.

Three second-year students from Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall were reportedly driven out of the hall by BCL activists as they could not memorize seniors' names.

As this correspondent talked to Mehedi Hasan Shanto, President of the hall unit of BCL, he denied the allegation. Mehedi Hasan said the victims might have faced only condemnation from the seniors verbally for not attending political programmes.

"We have to maintain some formalities as first and second-year students stay at halls under BCL supervision. We take their responsibilities as hall administration doesn't want to. But no one faced torture in the guestroom and no one was released from the hall. I strongly resent if any such torture happens at any halls," Mehedi added.

He further said guestroom culture is a part of the tradition of the university.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the main task of hall administrations is to maintain interactions between teachers and students and it reflects through different occasions and functions organized by the hall authorities.

"House tutors visit their respective blocks regularly and interact with the students. If any inconsistency is found at any hall, the provost of the respective hall should be informed about this," Prof Akhtaruzzaman added.

Regarding the torture on students, he said it is very important that the respective hall administration be informed if a student faces any kinds of inhumane behaviors at the halls.

He further said he will discuss the matter with the authorities concerned.



