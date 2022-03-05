Video
Full swing classes at secondary-level to start mid-March: Dipu Moni

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

Secondary level classes will start in full swing from the middle of this month, as Covid-19 infections decline said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.
"We anticipate being able to begin full-fledged lessons in the middle of this month. We'll be evaluating things on a regular basis. So, if assignments are required, we will deliver it to the students," she said while speaking at the education fair "Study in India" organised by the Indian High Commission at Renaissance Hotel in Gulshan on Friday (March 4).
After being closed for about a month to curb the coronavirus infections, classes started on February 22 in secondary, higher secondary level institutions along with universities, reads a press release.
Although Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates and 10th graders are attending school every day of the week, classes for all subjects are yet to resume.
SSC candidates are having classes for four subjects and 10th graders for three subjects.
In addition, in grades 8 and 9, classes are being held two days for three subjects and in grades 6 and 7 classes are being held one day for three subjects.
Dr Dipu Moni hoped that classes of secondary level would return to normal in a very short time, added the press release.
The education minister also spoke about "blended learning".
"We are forming a national policy," she said adding, "I will hand it over to the Prime Minister on March 26."
Regarding the medical universities admission test on short syllabus, the education minister said that the syllabus should be reorganised.
"I have talked to BMDC about this, I will talk again", she added.
Earlier, the minister visited the stalls of various universities of India at the event where the study environment and facilities for the Bangladeshi students in those universities were displayed.
In this regard, the Education Minister said, "If Indian students come to study in Bangladesh and if Bangladeshi students go to study in India, the relationship between the two countries will be further strengthened along with the exchange of knowledge."
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami was also present at the event.


