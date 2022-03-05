Video
Missile-hit BD ship's crew to be shifted to Romania

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Staff Correspondent

The crew members of missile-hit Bangladeshi ship at a Ukrainian port, will be shifted to Romania through Moldova, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Friday.
"The 28 Bangladeshi crew members will be taken to Romania first through the neighbouring Moldova from Ukraine. Then they will be brought to the country back," he said while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Secretary also said around 600 Bangladeshis have so far
reached Poland from bordering Ukraine fleeing the strife.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) owned Bangladeshi cargo ship ' MV BanglarSamriddhi' got struck in cross firing between the Russian and Ukrainian forces at Olvia Port in the Black Sea of Ukraine. Fire broke out on the ship after it was hit by a missile, leaving Third Engineer Hadisur Rahman dead on the spot. The ship was also declared abandoned.
In a video message earlier on Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said the Bangladeshi crew members had already been taken to a relatively safer place from the ship that came under attack leaving its third engineer dead on Wednesday.
The government initially tried to move the crew members to Warsaw, Poland.
The sailors are also carrying with them the body of deceased Hadisur Rahman, a 47-year-old Bangladesh national.
The state minister said the government, in consultation with the Shipping Ministry, will bring back the 28 sailors along with the dead body of the third engineer if they can safely leave Ukraine.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain talked to the captain of the ship.
Expressing her deep condolences to the near and dear ones of deceased Hadisur Rahman, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said the Russian side "bends every effort" to ensure safe departure of the Bangladeshi ship from the port.
The Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, relying on the objective monitoring data, has repeatedly stated that, during the retreat, the Ukrainian nationalists open indiscriminate fire and deliberately capture hostages, use them as a "human shield", resorting to the well-known terrorists' tactic, said the Embassy.
The BSC ship was positioned in the inner anchorage of Olvia Port (Ukraine), when Hadisur Rahman was killed in a missile attack. "The circumstances of the incident are being established," said the embassy.
For resolving the humanitarian issues arising from the special military operation in Ukraine, including the requests for evacuation of the civilians, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has launched the hotline +7 495 498-34-46, +7 495 498-42-11, +7 495 498-41-09.


