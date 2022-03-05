

Solar lights remove curse of darkness in Kushtia

Streets are being illuminated by solar lights. As a result, even if the power goes out, the street lights do not go out. People are benefiting by using solar energy to produce environmentally friendly and sustainable electricity.

On 2015 climate conference in Paris, the United Nations called on countries to set their own goals to reduce carbon emissions. Bangladesh has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 5 per cent by 2050 at its own expense. And if the country gets international funding, it will be reduced by 15 per cent. Bangladesh has submitted its report to the United Nations, pledging to reduce carbon emissions in the energy, transport and industrial sectors.

The country has already undertaken various projects to promote renewable energy for example: solar system is being popularized all over the country.

For this purpose, on 2019-20 fiscal year, a pilot project launched named on 'Carbon emissions reduction and environmental development projects in Kushtia Sadar Municipal area to address the effects of climate change' (project ID: 668) which is a project of 'Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Project (BCCTP)' under the Local Government Division, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives which is implemented by Kushtia Sadar Municipality. Tk two crore has been allocated from the BCCTP funding for the project.

Under this project, 159 solar lampposts have been installed in different places of Kushtia Sadar Municipality. The project has been implemented by the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF) on behalf of Kushtia Sadar Municipality. The cost for each solar light was Tk 124,000.

Solar lights have been installed in the streets of Trimohoni, Mollateghoria, Mangalbaria and other areas in Kushtia Sadar Municipality. Lights have been placed on high pillars. The battery is charged in sunlight all day and the lights are on all night. These lights come on every evening as soon as the sun goes down, and when the sun shines in the morning, they turn off automatically. Besides, solar lights are not switched off even if there is no electricity during storms and rains. Not only roads but also, bazars, mosques, madrasas, cemeteries and crowded places these lampposts have been installed.

Jamir Uddin, a rickshaw puller, said, "The road was once very dangerous. People could not move after dusk. These solar lampposts have removed that darkness and fear. There are no incidents of theft and snatching nowadays."

Rahmat Ali, a tea stall owner at Mollateghoria, said, "Two solar lights have been installed here. The whole market is now illuminated by solar lights. Businessmen and local residents are getting the benefits. Earlier, even after employing security guards in the market, incidents of theft occurred during load shedding. But now no such incidents happen because of the solar lights. Moreover, there were minor road accidents in the market area at night before but it is no longer the case now since the solar lamppost were installed."

Wahidur Rahman, Project Director of BCCTP in Kushtia Sadar Municipality, said, "We have installed 159 solar lights in Kushtia Sadar Municipality of 130 Watt each. Each solar pole is 20 feet long. The project has already been completed. Working to create a safer and greener environment is one of our top priorities. In this way, we are committed to building a more environmentally friendly future and will continue to use renewable energy."

Dr Muhammed Forruq Rahman, Manager (research and advocacy) of the Network on Climate Change, Bangladesh (NCC, B), said, 'Bangladesh energy demand has risen sharply over the years due to the country's economic activities and natural gas and coal for the majority of the country's energy production.'

"Like the Kushtia Sadar Municipality, Bangladesh has taken initiatives towards the installation of renewable energy that would be a good example to support to avoiding fossil-based energy dependency in Bangladesh" he added.

Forruq Rahman further said, "Globally renewable energy is considered as sustainable energy to ensure sustainable development and tackle the human induced climate change effects and renewable energy getting cheaper through technological improvement."

