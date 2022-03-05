Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Four killed in road crashes

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate road accident in Rangamati, Dinajpur and Kushtia on Friday.
Our Rangamati Correspondent reports that a motorcyclist was killed on Friday after a head-on collision with a speeding truck in Rangamati's Baghaichhari.
The deceased was identified as Dhanmoni Chakma, 30, son of Shanti Ranjan Chakma of Brij Para area.
The accident occurred at around 9 am when the truck collided with Dhanmoni's motorcycle in Atmail area on the Sajek-Machalang Road leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station Nurul Alam said the truck driver managed to flee after the accident but police and army seized the truck.
Our Dinajpur correspondent adds that one person was killed and two others were injured after a speeding truck crashed into their bike at a level crossing in Dinajpur on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Ajijul Islam, 50, son of Momtaz Hossain from Begumpara in the district's Birampur upazila.
The injured -- Alamgir, 40, and Shukur Ali, 45, are being treated at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). The accident occurred around 7am at the Ghoraghat Rail Crossing in Birampur.
The three injured were rushed to the upazila health complex by locals.  
Later when they were being shifted to RMCH, Ajijul succumbed to his injuries, said Suman Kumar Mahanta, Officer-In-Charge of Birampur Police Station. Though the truck was seized, its driver managed to flee.
Our Kushtia Correspondent reported that two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle in Kumargara area under Sadar upazila of the district last night.
The deceased were identified as Akib Hossain, son of Shariful Islam, an engineering student of Kushtia Polytechnic Institute and Shobuj Hossain, son of late Shafi Uddin, a worker of Kiam Metal factory.
The accident occurred at around 11pm on Thursday night when Akib was returning home riding his motorcycle and Sobuj was on his way back home after work riding his bicycle.
The biker crashed into Shobuj's bicycle near the Fuji Ice-cream intersection in Kumargara area, said Idris Ali, Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Highway Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solar lights remove curse of darkness in Kushtia
Four killed in road crashes
CPB gets new committee
AL cheating people since independence: Fakhrul
Fire erupts at Ctg garment factory
5 mobile phones snatchers held with 455 sets
BD’s relations with SL will grow further, says PM
‘Democracy’ does not go with liberation-spirit disbelievers: Khalid Mahmud


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft