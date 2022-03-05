Four killed in road crashes

At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate road accident in Rangamati, Dinajpur and Kushtia on Friday.

Our Rangamati Correspondent reports that a motorcyclist was killed on Friday after a head-on collision with a speeding truck in Rangamati's Baghaichhari.

The deceased was identified as Dhanmoni Chakma, 30, son of Shanti Ranjan Chakma of Brij Para area.

The accident occurred at around 9 am when the truck collided with Dhanmoni's motorcycle in Atmail area on the Sajek-Machalang Road leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station Nurul Alam said the truck driver managed to flee after the accident but police and army seized the truck.

Our Dinajpur correspondent adds that one person was killed and two others were injured after a speeding truck crashed into their bike at a level crossing in Dinajpur on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ajijul Islam, 50, son of Momtaz Hossain from Begumpara in the district's Birampur upazila.

The injured -- Alamgir, 40, and Shukur Ali, 45, are being treated at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). The accident occurred around 7am at the Ghoraghat Rail Crossing in Birampur.

The three injured were rushed to the upazila health complex by locals.

Later when they were being shifted to RMCH, Ajijul succumbed to his injuries, said Suman Kumar Mahanta, Officer-In-Charge of Birampur Police Station. Though the truck was seized, its driver managed to flee.

Our Kushtia Correspondent reported that two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle in Kumargara area under Sadar upazila of the district last night.

The deceased were identified as Akib Hossain, son of Shariful Islam, an engineering student of Kushtia Polytechnic Institute and Shobuj Hossain, son of late Shafi Uddin, a worker of Kiam Metal factory.

The accident occurred at around 11pm on Thursday night when Akib was returning home riding his motorcycle and Sobuj was on his way back home after work riding his bicycle.

The biker crashed into Shobuj's bicycle near the Fuji Ice-cream intersection in Kumargara area, said Idris Ali, Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Highway Police Station.







