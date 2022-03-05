CPB gets new committee



Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Friday declared its new central committee.Mohammad Shah Alam and Ruhin Hossain Prince were elected as President and General Secretary respectively while Mihir Ghosh was elected as Assistant General Secretary of the left party.According to the party insiders, they were elected at the first meeting of the party after their 12th Congress.Shahin Rahman, Shamsuzzaman Selim, AN Rasheda, Shah Alam, Ruhin Hossain Prince and Mihir Ghose were also made presidium members of the party for the next four years.Shah Alam was the General Secretary of the outgoing committee while Prince was a secretariat member. After 30 years, CPB elected its top leadership without Mujahidul Islam Selim at the helm. Since 1993 he has been either General Secretary or President of the party. Now, Selim is a member of the 43-member new central committee.