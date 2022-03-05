AL cheating people since independence: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally demanding immediate release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and its leaders and activists in front of the National Press Club on Friday. photo : Observer

He made the comment at a rally organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP in front of the National Press Club on Friday protesting the arrest of Rafiqul Islam Manju, Member Secretary, BNP, Dhaka South.

Claiming that the main principle of Awami League's politics is lying, Fakhrul Islam said, "From 1972 to 1975 they said they would wrap the country into gold. After that they made commitment to the people, they would feed rice at Tk10 per kg, give fertilizer to the farmers free of cost and give jobs to every family member of the country. But they did not keep even a single promise."

"Now the people of the country have to eat rice at Tk 70 per kg, the price of fertilizer has increased to 100 times, nobody can get a job without the seal of Awami League, moreover, they have to pay Tk 20 lakh as bribe. After all, the ruling Awami League Government is a completely deceitful, anti-people government," Fakhrul added.

"People's suffering has reached its peak due to the price hike of the daily necessities," said Fakhrul and added, "But Awami League ministers say people's purchasing power has increased. In fact, the purchasing power of Awami League leaders and activists has increased instead, not the common people of the country."

BNP leaders and activists joined the rally with various processions since morning. Police members remained high on alert at the time. The road in front of the press club was closed due to the rally.

Regarding the release of Khaleda Zia, the BNP Secretary General said, "The government is very much afraid of Khaleda Zia. If she comes out once and calls on people to restore democracy in the country, then no power will be able to stop the people. That is why she has been imprisoned in false cases."

Addressing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "If you have honest courage, release Khaleda Zia and let her come out."

The BNP leader said, "People's government must be established by defeating the Awami League government. That is why elections must be held under a non-partisan government. "











