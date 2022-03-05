Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL cheating people since independence: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally demanding immediate release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and its leaders and activists in front of the National Press Club on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally demanding immediate release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and its leaders and activists in front of the National Press Club on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League has been cheating with country's people with false assurances since our independence in 1971."
He made the comment at a rally organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP in front of the National Press Club on Friday protesting the arrest of Rafiqul Islam Manju, Member Secretary, BNP, Dhaka South.
Claiming that the main principle of Awami League's politics is lying, Fakhrul Islam said, "From 1972 to 1975 they said they would wrap the country into gold. After that they made commitment to the people, they would feed rice at Tk10 per kg, give fertilizer to the farmers free of cost and give jobs to every family member of the country. But they did not keep even a single promise."
"Now the people of the country have to eat rice at Tk 70 per kg, the price of fertilizer has increased to 100 times, nobody can get a job without the seal of Awami League, moreover, they have to pay Tk 20 lakh as bribe. After all, the ruling Awami League Government is a completely deceitful, anti-people government," Fakhrul added.
"People's suffering has reached its peak due to the price hike of the daily necessities," said Fakhrul and added, "But Awami League ministers say people's purchasing power has increased. In fact, the purchasing power of Awami League leaders and activists has increased instead,  not the common people of the country."
BNP leaders and activists joined the rally with various processions since morning. Police members remained high on alert at the time. The road in front of the press club was closed due to the rally.
Regarding the release of Khaleda Zia, the BNP Secretary General said, "The government is very much afraid of Khaleda Zia. If she comes out once and calls on people to restore democracy in the country, then no power will be able to stop the people. That is why she has been imprisoned in false cases."
Addressing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "If you have honest courage, release Khaleda Zia and let her come out."
The BNP leader said, "People's government must be established by defeating the Awami League government. That is why elections must be held under a non-partisan government. "


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solar lights remove curse of darkness in Kushtia
Four killed in road crashes
CPB gets new committee
AL cheating people since independence: Fakhrul
Fire erupts at Ctg garment factory
5 mobile phones snatchers held with 455 sets
BD’s relations with SL will grow further, says PM
‘Democracy’ does not go with liberation-spirit disbelievers: Khalid Mahmud


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft