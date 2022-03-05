Video
Fire erupts at Ctg garment factory

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

A fire has engulfed a garment factory in a building next to the Barrister Sultan Ahmed Chowdhury College in Chattogram.
The fire started at the factory of 'Saaj Fashions Ltd' on the building's fourth floor at 12:30pm on Friday, according to the fire service.
Twelve firefighting vehicles are working to douse the flames.
It is still unclear if any workers were at the factory when the fire broke out, said Bandar Police Station chief Jahidul Kabir.
The fire service could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of damage from it.      -bdnews24.com


