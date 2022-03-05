5 mobile phones snatchers held with 455 sets

NARAYANGANJ, Mar 4: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday night seized 455 mobile phones and arrested five members of a snatching group in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj.

The arrestees are Md Jahangir 40, Md Saju Manda Sahajul45, Md Zakir Hossain 34, Md Russell Mithu 30, and Moktar Hossain 33.

The elite force conducted several drives in the upazila at night and arrested them. During the drives, RAB personnel also seized 455 mobile handsets and Tk 18,950 from their possessions.

The gang was active in the city's Gabtali, Kalyanpur, Kamalapur, Jatrabari, Kanchpur bridge and bus stand areas said RAB-3 Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Khairul Kabir. Legal action would be taken against them, he added.









