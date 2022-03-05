Video
BD’s relations with SL will grow further, says PM

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed her confidence that Bangladesh's relations with Sri Lanka would grow further through cooperation in multiple sectors.           
"In recent years, our bilateral cooperation has widened and I have the conviction that it would grow even more through multi-pronged cooperation, particularly in agriculture, trade, shipping, people-to-people ties, and tourism," she said.
She said this in a video message at a virtual programme to mark the golden jubilee of the diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
On this day in 1972 Sri Lanka recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country.
"The early recognition by Sri Lanka provided the newly emerging country with much valued support," the prime minister said.
 She said that the last fifty years have provided a solid foundation for the partnership of the two neighbouring South Asian countries.
"I am confident that we will be working together for building a prosperous and peaceful region in next fifty years and beyond," she said.
Hasina said that indomitable people of Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in socio-economic development in last 13 years, being imbued with the spirit of the country's glorious War of Liberation and the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "We deeply value Sri Lanka's partnership in our incredible journey towards attainment of socio-economic emancipation," she said.     -UNB


-UNB

