Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:23 PM
Home Back Page

‘Democracy’ does not go with liberation-spirit disbelievers: Khalid Mahmud

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday said the people don't want to hear the definition of democracy from the deniers of Bangabanhdu, Liberation War and Independence.
"In order to stay in Bangladesh, one has to be steadfast towards three spirits (Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Independence) as well as accept the government of the pro-liberation force," he said.
The state minister made these remarks at the publication ceremony of the golden jubilee issue of a weekly 'Saptahik Dabanal' at the National Press Club in the city, said a PID handout.
During the Liberation War, several newspapers and magazines like the weekly 'Dabanal' spread the spirit of the Liberation War among the people dispelling propagandas, he said.
Khalid Mahmud hoped that the magazine would play a glorious role again with new dimensions.
The state minister welcomed the initiative to publish 'Dabanal' again by Sheherin Selim Ripon, a grandson of the 'Dabanal' founding publisher and patron Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali.
Awami League's presidium member Qamrul Islam spoke  on the occasion, while freedom fighter Nasiruddin Yousuff and Rezaul Karim who is son of Captain M Mansur Ali were present.
Ripon, also the president of Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Foundation, presided over the function moderated by general secretary of the foundation Advocate Mujibur Rahman.     -UNB


