Illegal arms factory unearthed in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 4: An illegal arms factory being run out of a dense forest area in Cox's Bazar was unearthed by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Thursday.

The tip-off about the factory in Pekua upazila came from an illegal arms supplier who was detained by members of the elite force earlier in the day. The detainee has been identified as Delwar Hossain Delu, son of Ali Chan from the Gudikata area in the south of Toitong union in the upazila.

In fact, a Rab-15 team conducted a drive in the Cheptamura forest area in Toitong union and first arrested Delu, Lt Colonel Khairul Islam, its commander, told reporters.