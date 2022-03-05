Burst asunder capitalism to protect human civilization: Khalequzzaman

As long as capitalism-imperialism exists threat of war is always there and without overthrowing this system the human civilization cannot survive, said SPB General Secretary Khalequzzaman on Friday.

Comrade Khalequzzaman was speaking at the first congress of Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) held on Friday afternoon at Mahanagar Natya Mancha in Gulistan in the capital.

Thousands of leaders and activists from across the country took part in the congress with banners, festoons and placards.

SPB General Secretary Khalequzzaman presided over the congress while Sri Lankan People's Liberation Front's General Secretary Tilvin Silva, former President of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Mujahidul Islam Selim, Coordinator of Left Democratic Alliance and General Secretary of Biplobi Workers Party Saiful Haque and SPB central committee Member Rajekuzzaman Ratan spoke at the congress.

The congress was conducted by Bazlur Rashid Firoz, the Convener of the Congress Preparatory Committee.

Besides, some prominent leftist leaders of the world including Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, central leader of the Workers World Party of America Sara Flounder, Secretary of the Central Committee of the All-Union Communist Party of the Bolsheviks of Russia Lev Jatsepilov, German Marxist and Leninist Party of Deutschland-MLPD leader Monica Gardner, MLKP of Turkey and Coordinator of the International Office of the Communist Party of Pakistan Ayaz Khan sent greetings on the occasion of the first congress of SPB.

President of the congress Khalequzzaman said SPB Congress is being held at a time when there is both visible and silent war raging through the world. But it is the proletariat who are carrying the burden of wars.









