Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Job crisis awaiting new graduates

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

Dear Sir
Bangladesh, as a developing country; has a significant proportion of its population that is unemployed or not even self-employed.

Furthermore, many recent graduates are unemployed now. The world is currently experiencing a difficult period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which would increase the number of educated unemployed in developing countries like Bangladesh.

The majority of people do not have permanent jobs, graduates are unable to get good jobs. If policymakers do not intervene, there would be a terrifying situation in the Bangladesh job market in the next 5-10 years. Reviewing current circumstances, youth must have to develop their own sectors otherwise they will not survive in this competitive world.

According to a recent survey, around 62% of those who are unemployed are from departments other than business administration. That means, at least one department generates undergraduate and postgraduate and has demand for jobs in the market.

According to a collaborative survey, 57% of female graduates and 42% of male graduates prefer government positions over private jobs because of job security and other benefits. It would have been preferable if these students had been given the chance to pursue vocational and technical education, which would have prepared them for jobs in a variety of sectors and services.

Policymakers should immediately take initiatives to assure that universities provide necessary training rather than focusing solely on education and degrees and encourage employees to work in different sectors to put their skills to good use.

Sabila Hasan
North South University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Job crisis awaiting new graduates
Why Is Putin at War Again? Because He Keeps Winning
Nord Stream-2 in the trap of Russia-Ukraine crisis
Impacts of the Ukraine war on global economy
Teesta Water Sharing Treaty should be signed
PM’s upcoming visit to UAE
Stop gas cylinder explosion
Australia begins to step it up in the northeast Indian Ocean


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft