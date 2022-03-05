Nord Stream-2 in the trap of Russia-Ukraine crisis



Arman Sheikh



Ukraine is one of the world's largest transit countries for gas. Russia and Ukraine have been embroiled in a gas dispute since 2000. In order to maintain its independence, Russia plans to build the Nord Stream-1 pipeline through the bottom of the Baltic Sea, with Germany as its destination. Ukraine, which has 80 percent transit on Russian gas export routes, naturally opposes it. But an alliance with the then-German ruler Gerhard Schroeder led Putin to execute the pipeline deal on September 8, 2005. Russia's dependence on Ukraine was reduced when the 6 billion dollar project was completed in 2011.



The effectiveness of Pipeline-1 and the pro-US government took power in Ukraine through the Euromaidan revolution. In this context, Russia decided on the Nord Stream-2 project in 2014. Work on the pipeline began in 2018, despite three-way pressure from the West, the US and Europe. It ended on September 10 last year. The cost is 11 billion.



However, despite the completion of the original work, work is underway to meet the conditions imposed by the German energy regulator BNetza. If all goes well, the pipeline would be launched by the middle of this year. But on February 22, Germany withdrew from the project due to Russia's belligerent attitude. Project activities are plunged into darkness.



Geopolitical weapons: Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe within days of the Ukraine crisis. This naturally increases the price of gas. Instability is created in the market. With the launch of the new pipeline-2, 55 billion cubic feet of gas exports will increase. This will make Europe more dependent on Russia. Ukraine's dependence will be reduced to zero quota. According to Russian company Gazprom, which owns Pipeline-2, it will generate an additional 15 billion dollars.



The Baltic States fear that the project will cause them economic losses as well as geographical threats. This is because the Russian Navy may start patrolling the region to ensure the safety of this important project, which is a constant threat.



Europe-Germany interests: The current German government has set a target of 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate coal dependence. They are also trying to shut down the last three nuclear power plants. A huge amount of gas is needed to meet these goals. Germany already supplies 60 percent of its gas demand from Russia. Due to its geography and climate, energy production and home air conditioning are very important issues in Eastern and Central Europe. At present, the management of all this depends on Russian gas. Moreover, if Nord Stream-2 is launched, 28 million people in Europe will get a new gas connection. In many cases, an uninterrupted supply of gas will be ensured.



U.S. action to shut down the project: The United States has been obstructing work on the Nord Stream-2 pipeline since its inception. The main reasons for this are the fear of losing Western allies and the growing Russian influence in Europe. There is also the risk of large commercial losses. The United States currently exports gas to certain countries.



However, the price of US LNG is much higher than that of Russian gas. As a result, US buyers can change direction if they get the benefit. Each country puts its own interests first. Ensuring energy security is one of the diplomatic missions of all countries. So, the Biden government is desperate to defeat Nord Stream-2 at any cost.



Present situation & solution: Russia will suffer the most in the recent stalemate in Pipeline-2 due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. They have already spent 1,000 billion. Many European companies have also invested in it. Gas exports account for 40 percent of Russia's central budget. However, it seems that Russia is not giving priority to the pipeline, contrary to its own plans. One of the reasons for this may be the increase in gas exports to China.



Russia is the world's largest gas producer. Their third largest buyer is China. These export activities pass through the Siberian pipeline. Putin recently visited China on the sidelines of the Olympic Games. During that time, the two countries signed a 25-year agreement worth 117.5 billion. It called for increasing gas exports to 10 billion cubic meters annually. The purpose is to ensure the export of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025. At the same time, an agreement was reached to export 100 million tons of oil in 10 years for 80 billion. (Al-Jazeera)



Overall, Nord Stream-2 hopes Russia will forget for a while. Contrary to the Western blockade, if they stop exporting gas to Europe, there will be a global crisis. Some of its awfulness is already being observed. Oil and gas prices are skyrocketing in the world market. In just a few days, the record of the last seven years has been broken. European leaders are concerned about this. This tug-of-war over mineral resources is pushing the global trade balance to the brink of collapse day by day.



The West is in talks with various countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa to address the gas crisis. Many European countries have started stockpiling gas since mid-January. They have doubled LNG imports compared to 2021 (Nikkei Asia). But it will not bring any solution soon. The crisis in Ukraine, known as the "bread box of Europe", will soon spread around the world.



So, the OPEC+ organization needs to be mobilized to overcome the instability in the oil market. The Middle East must play an effective role. Above all, the mineral resources of all countries concerned for their own and global interests must be kept free from war.



Arman Sheikh, Student, Department of Sociology, University of Chittagong



